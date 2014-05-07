India is in the home stretch of a five-week general election, the world's biggest, in which the opposition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi -- the prime-ministerial candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- looks set to emerge as the biggest group. In the latest large opinion poll, the opposition BJP and its allies were forecast to win a narrow majority in the 543-seat lower house of parliament, compared with previous surveys predicting that they would fall short. India's 815 million registered voters will complete the polls -- being held in 10 stages -- on May 12, and results are due on May 16. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Gandhi dynasty battles to hold seat in family bastion >India on course for record general election turnout >Business looks to Modi to defuse jobs time bomb >VIDEO-After elections, the real work begins: r.reuters.com/vyd29v >INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v INSIGHT >In mining town, nexus between politics and crime plays out >Voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >BJP eyes gains in south, east to cut clout of regional queens >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Modi rails against illegal immigrants after Muslim killings >INTERVIEW-Congress would back tax reform if in opposition-Ramesh >BJP heading for majority - opinion poll >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)