India concluded the final round of a five-week general election, the world's biggest, in which exit polls show the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies -- led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi -- look set to emerge as the biggest group, unseating the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty from New Delhi. India's staggered voting, to reach the country's 815 million voters and move security forces around its varied terrain, ended at 1800 IST (1230 GMT) on Monday and the results are due on Friday. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Modi on course for election victory, exit polls show >Market regulator 'keeping close watch' after share surge-source >New government must wrestle with weak output, inflation >Modi seeks personal triumph in final round of election >"Election" massacres of Muslims darken immigration debate >India on course for record general election turnout >Business looks to Modi to defuse jobs time bomb >VIDEO-After elections, the real work begins: r.reuters.com/vyd29v >INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v INSIGHT >Election front-runner could curb beef exports >In mining town, nexus between politics and crime plays out >Voters lured by cash handouts, drugs, bootleg liquor >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >BJP eyes gains in south, east to cut clout of regional queens >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Southern 'sweep' state could shape next government >Wary of polls, Indians get election tips from illegal bookies >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >New government set to inherit wobbly economy >The great Indian election: it's about jobs >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief >Election cash call puts strain on construction, real estate EARLIER STORIES >Modi's manufacturing push cheers steelmakers >What if Modi falls short? Some market players brace for shocker >Gandhi dynasty battles to hold seat in family bastion >INTERVIEW-Congress would back tax reform if in opposition-Ramesh >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >BJP says will ban foreign supermarkets if elected >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >INTERVIEW-Tycoon Adani prospers as Modi stresses development >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)