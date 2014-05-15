Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi is set to become India's next prime minister, four major exit polls showed, with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies forecast to sweep to a parliamentary majority in the world's biggest ever election, unseating the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty from New Delhi. India's staggered voting, to reach the country's 815 million voters and move security forces around its varied terrain, ended on Monday and the results are due on Friday. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >SPECIAL REPORT-In Modi's India, a case of rule and divide >BJP debates junking deficit cut roadmap >Modi on course to be India's next leader, exit polls show >U.S. would welcome Modi as India leader despite past visa ban >INTERVIEW-Top economist Bhagwati eyes role in Modi government >VIDEO-After elections, the real work begins: r.reuters.com/vyd29v >VIDEO-How to hold the world's biggest election: link.reuters.com/nyb58v INSIGHT >Man and myth collide as Modi eyes final ascent to power >For Congress party, soul-searching and questions about Gandhi >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >Election front-runner could curb beef exports >VIDEO-What investors want out of the election: link.reuters.com/vur38v ANALYSIS >If Modi wins polls, neighbours can expect a more muscular India >Five key challenges a Modi government would face >Post-election showdown looms for central bank chief EARLIER STORIES >What if Modi falls short? Some market players brace for shocker >Modi's party sells voters low-cost housing dream >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >Murder charges dog right-hand man of election frontrunner >FACTBOX-India's mammoth general election (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)