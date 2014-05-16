Opposition candidate Narendra Modi thundered to victory on Friday in India's election, with partial results showing that the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party trounced the ruling Nehru-Gandhi dynasty in a seismic political shift. Click on the links below to see the latest stories: LATEST >Pro-business Modi storms to historic election win >NEWSMAKER-Modi faces mammoth task to meet soaring expectations >Poll drubbing leaves Gandhi dynasty fighting for future >Even in Muslim heartlands, Modi racks up gains >Election landslide to embolden India's Modi on world stage >India's Modi makes magnanimous maiden speech >After markets rally, BJP to face key investor tests >State company shares rally on reform hopes, some urge caution >Five challenges for Modi's new government >Key pending reforms facing Modi's government >BREAKINGVIEWS-Modi's big win gives way out of policy limbo INSIGHT >SPECIAL REPORT-In Modi's India, a case of rule and divide >BJP debates junking deficit cut roadmap >Investment is key, says BJP contender for finance minister >Global, local funds may drive next push in Indian equity rally >Advisers to Modi dream of a Thatcherite revolution >SPECIAL REPORT-The remaking of Narendra Modi >Election front-runner could curb beef exports >Modi's party sells voters low-cost housing dream (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)