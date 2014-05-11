* Modi runs in ancient holy city of Varanasi
* Local Muslims fearful, but anti-Modi vote split
* BJP, allies, eye absolute majority
* Last day of voting Monday, results Friday
By Douglas Busvine and Manoj Kumar
VARANASI, India, May 12 India's general election
reaches a climax on Monday as opposition challenger Narendra
Modi seeks a personal mandate in Varanasi, the holy city on the
river Ganges, to govern by his modernised brand of Hindu
nationalism.
Modi is the first prime ministerial candidate to stand in
the 3,000-year-old city where several religions mingle. Varanasi
is an ancient centre of Buddhism but one in six voters is
Muslim; Hindus believe that to die here brings salvation by
escaping the cycle of reincarnation.
A triumph in the city - one of 41 seats in Uttar Pradesh,
Bihar and West Bengal which are voting on the final day of
India's five-week general election - would crown a gruelling
campaign by the 63-year-old chief minister of Gujarat to lead
his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back to power after a decade in
opposition.
Campaigning mainly on promises to create jobs and restore
India to a path of high economic growth, Modi - whose critics
accuse him of harbouring Hindu supremacist views - has largely
steered clear of religion.
His oratory skills and high-tech campaign have made him a
solid favourite in opinion polls to unseat the Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty from New Delhi - and easily take Varanasi.
Modi "will win the election from this Varanasi constituency
with a large majority", BJP President Rajnath Singh told
reporters as campaigning wrapped up at the weekend. All other
candidates would "lose their deposits".
Congress, which has lost popularity after a string of
corruption scandals and a sharp economic slowdown, promises to
extend welfare policies that helped it sweep into a second term
five years ago. "I am confident of giving a tough fight to
Narendra Modi," its candidate Ajay Rai told Reuters.
MARKET OPTIMISM
Buoyed by reports from the field in the eight rounds of
voting already held, BJP leaders predict that the party and its
allies may win a record 300 seats - above the 272 needed to
secure an outright majority.
They will get an idea of whether they are right soon after
voting ends on Monday, with the first TV exit polls due to be
released at 6:30 p.m. (1300 GMT). The official count is due on
Friday.
Market rumours that the exit polls would point to a clear
BJP victory sent Indian stocks to a record high last week, a
sign of investor hopes that Modi would win a clear endorsement
for his 'Gujarat model' of pro-business policies.
Polls have got it wrong in the past, however, falsely
predicting that the BJP would win in 2004. India's bourse
regulator has asked exchanges to test their systems to cope in
case there is a sell-off on Tuesday.
If Modi falls short, not only might he miss out on the
premiership, but India would also face uncertain talks to form a
coalition government that - even if led by the BJP - could fall
hostage to the demands of regional parties.
BATTLE OF THE ROADSHOWS
The baking streets of Varanasi have witnessed a procession
of carnival-style 'roadshows' where candidates sought to prove
their pulling power among locals whose voting patterns are tied
to caste as well as religion.
Even Rahul Gandhi, whose lacklustre campaign is likely to
end in the worst-ever defeat for the ruling Congress party, drew
big crowds on Saturday, in a response to Modi's campaign stop in
his own constituency days earlier.
"Congress is a good party which has provided security and
employment to Muslims - we trust this party," said Shakeel
Ahmed, a 45-year-old Muslim who sported an orange, white and
green Congress sun visor and works as a silk weaver.
As Gandhi's bandwagon drew away, one younger man said he
would vote for anti-corruption campaigner Arvind Kejriwal, the
leader of the Aam Admi, or Common Man, party who has gone head
to head with Modi.
"Modi is not a good man," said Faizan Ansari, 19, also a
silk weaver. "His people say that those who oppose him should go
to Pakistan. We love India. We don't fear Modi."
That antipathy stems from Modi's handling of sectarian riots
in Gujarat in 2002, in which more than 1,000 people were killed,
most of them Muslims. Modi denies wrongdoing, and a probe
ordered by the Supreme Court has found no case for him to
answer.
SPLITTING THE VOTE
However, with anti-Modi votes split between Aam Admi and
Congress, none of his rivals predict victory in the ancient
city, where Hindus bathe daily in the Ganges. One local poll
published by the India Today media group gives him 56 percent of
the vote in the city, with the Congress candidate a distant
second.
"There is no contest in Varanasi," said Koushal Kishor
Mishra, a political science professor at the Banaras Hindu
University in Varanasi. "The Modi wave is there - I don't know
if it is a tsunami or not."
Modi has raised the stakes by attacking regional rivals that
he might need to call on if the BJP-led National Democratic
Alliance does fall short of a majority, potentially undermining
his bid for the premiership.
He spent the last day of a 300,000 km (185,000-mile)
campaign odyssey on the road in Uttar Pradesh, also appealing in
a blog post for a clean sweep of India's most populous state.
With Modi gone from the city, it fell to lookalike Ranvir
Dahiya, a retired bus driver from New Delhi, to show the BJP's
colours on the streets of Varanasi. The BJP loyalist,
campaigning with a group of about 20 orange-clad party
activists, was no less confident than the real Modi.
"Modi will win in Varanasi with a majority of 300,000 to
400,000," said Dahiya, who, like Modi, wore steel-framed glasses
and a silver beard.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)