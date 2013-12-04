NEW DELHI Dec 4 The broken paving stones and
exposed cables that mar the neo-Georgian grandeur of India's
prime shopping precinct give a glimpse into why the ruling
Congress party might struggle to hold on to the capital Delhi in
a local election on Wednesday.
Work is still unfinished on a costly face lift to Connaught
Place that was meant to showcase Delhi to the world for the 2010
Commonwealth Games and businesses located in what is some of the
world's most costly office real estate are furious.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful
a widespread perception that government corruption and
incompetence is to blame for shambles like Connaught Place's
facelift will feed into voter anger at high prices and unsafe
streets, and help it unseat Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit after
15-years in office.
"We are fed up, for the last five years we have lost our
business, we had to lay off four employees, we couldn't pay
their salaries," said S.P. Jain, a smartly-suited travel agent
and money changer in Connaught Place, speaking over the sound of
drilling as workmen dug up the pavement outside the shop he has
run since 1963.
"Wherever Congress is ruling, there is corruption," Jain
said, echoing a complaint heard across India.
The Congress-led national government was voted back to power
in 2009 thanks to strong economic performance and populist
schemes, but has since tried voters' patience with a string of
corruption scandals and economic missteps.
The Delhi election could give some insight into how the
world's biggest democracy votes in general elections due by May
2014. Losing the national capital Delhi to the opposition would
be a symbolic blow for the Congress party in its lead-up to
general elections.
CONGRESS SEEKS DELHI BOOST
In Delhi, Dikshit is credited with modernizing the city with
a metro train, a network of flyovers and progressive policies
such as running buses and taxis on natural gas. But the botched
hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2010 cost her a lot of
goodwill.
The Games were supposed to be a statement of India's arrival
on the world stage. At the time its economy had deftly bounced
back from the global financial crisis. Instead, project
overruns, corruption and shoddy workmanship focused attention on
India's lingering problems.
Facing a strong challenge from the BJP's prime ministerial
candidate Narendra Modi, the Congress party is keen for a boost
from the Delhi poll and four other state ballots held in recent
weeks to breath life into its so-far lacklustre national
campaign. Results for all five elections are due on Sunday.
But there is palpable anger among many Delhi voters at
issues ranging from spiralling food prices - the rising cost of
onions was credited with bringing Dikshit to power in 1998 and
may now be her undoing - to the safety of women after a gang
rape that shocked the world in 2012.
Opinion polls suggest the Delhi race is a tight one, in
which the emergence of the new anti-corruption Common Man Party
could eat into the BJP's advantage and leave a hung assembly.
The strength of a mish-mash of regional parties at the next
general election could help Congress limp back to office, as
Modi's Hindu-nationalist ideology is unpalatable to many
potential coalition partners.
CORRUPTION, BUREAUCRATIC WASTE
The Connaught Place overhaul originally had an estimated
project cost of $12 million. Media reports now put the cost at
up to $107 million. Such overruns remind voters of the
staggering blow-out at the Commonwealth Games, where costs
spiralled to $6 billion from an original budget of $450 million.
The Delhi government blames the problems in renovating the
Colonial-era white shopping arcade on the contractor, a
state-run company called Engineers India Ltd. Much of the work
is now completed, but it is far from perfect with renovations
sometimes rough and sidewalks uneven and dirty.
The BJP's candidate for Delhi chief minister Harsh Vardhan
last month berated Congress veteran Dikshit for leaving
Connaught Place looking like "a remote village" rather than a
destination to showcase Delhi to the world.
"Connaught Place is the physical and symbolic centre of
India, and Delhi is the physical and symbolic centre of India,
you can't do this in five years, it really speaks volumes about
the abysmal quality of governance," said political analyst
Subhash Agrawal of think-tank India Focus.
"In China they would have done it in two months, corruption
is part of it, but there is also bureaucratic waste, bottlenecks
and red tape," Agrawal said.
