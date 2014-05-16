MUMBAI May 16 Early results in India's general
election put opposition leader Narendra Modi on course for an
absolute majority on Friday, handing him an unfettered mandate
to launch his agenda to revive growth and create jobs.
COMMENTARY
NAVNEET MUNOT, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, SBI FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI
"The results look very orangey and rosy for the markets.
Completely better than what markets would have anticipated.
"He can afford to have a smaller but stronger cabinet, that
means a far more decisive government. He has been saying less
government and more governance, we are really likely to see
that. The speed of decision making and execution is something
that will clearly be visible right away."
PANKAJ MURARKA, HEAD OF EQUITIES, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"This is the best thing that could have happened for the
market, we couldn't have asked for anything better than this.
"I think this is the beginning of a new growth cycle of
India, this is the beginning of new bull market.
"Clearly now, the government does have quite a few
challenges as they take office, but at the same time there are
too many low hanging fruits in India and if you can fix those,
you can get the momentum going. Fuel subsidy is the one,
obviously, in terms of the easier one to fix, and likewise tax
reform and insurance reform can get the ball rolling."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, DBS, SINGAPORE
"The to-do-list is long and the ball is in the incoming
government's court to walk the talk on reviving growth and
addressing macro challenges.
"The new government is bound to face challenges on several
fronts soon after taking office, foremost amongst which is the
fiscal consolidation agenda.
"If the fiscal math is fixed, the FY14/15 deficit could be
higher than 4.1 percent but might not attract negative reaction
if a medium-term roadmap accompanies the fiscal document.
Tackling inflation and improving the macro and regulatory
environment to make it conducive for investments will also be
key.
"On monetary policy, pressure might mount on the RBI to
complement the government's pro-growth stance, but the RBI is
unlikely to oblige given firm inflation."
A PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The key thing for the new government to do is to manage
inflation and fiscal deficit, then everything else will fall in
place.
"The government should focus on long-term measures to boost
growth, and not short-term, and that will yield results from the
second to fifth year.
"The kind of mandate the new government is likely to get
will help them to be secure enough for five years. There is no
excuse for not taking long-term measures if one comes to power
with a big mandate."
PHANI SEKHAR, FUND MANAGER, ANGEL BROKING, MUMBAI
"The market's in a romantic state, it needs to tone down its
expectations."
"The biggest worry in immediate short run will be inflation,
as CPI (consumer price index) has again gone up in April and
there is El Nino prediction and RBI is giving indication that it
might raise rates."
"I do not get the rally in state-run stocks. Most of them
have run up on valuations and disinvestment hopes, which is not
sustainable."
SUNIL DUGGAL, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, DABUR INDIA
, NEW DELHI
"(BJP) are getting a clear mandate, so they need to be quick in
fulfilling their promises to revive growth. The sentiment in
corporate India is hugely positive because we are confident this
government will take urgent steps to revive the economy.
"One of the biggest challenge is inflation and it will be
interesting to see how Mr Modi brings down what has now been a
nagging headache for businesses across sectors."
RANJIT SHAHANI, MANAGING DIRECTOR, NOVARTIS INDIA LTD,
MUMBAI
"A stable government at the centre augurs well for the
economy. India has a catch-up game to play and our time starts
now."
LEIF ESKESEN, ECONOMIST, HSBC, SINGAPORE
"It's important to be realistic about how quickly they can
instigate change. It takes time to, number one, get economic
reforms through the political machinery, and number two, it also
takes a while before economic reforms actually have a positive
impact on the economy.
"Yes, changes will most likely materialise post-elections,
but I think we're still looking at a relatively slow turnaround
in growth and a protracted recovery. So we're still looking at
current fiscal year growth of 5.3 percent year-on-year and then
we could potentially next fiscal year, that starts in April
2015, move to around 6 percent."
NILESH SHETTY, FUND MANAGER, QUANTUM ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"The (market) move was expected so I'm not surprised in that
sense, but I'm just slightly concerned about the way the market
is headed in terms of valuations.
"Markets are not building up any major expectations in the
short run from the government, but what they are hoping for is a
roadmap in the short run to clear up a lot of problems in the
economy. Even the most optimistic investors have sort of
resigned to the fact that the short-run could be a bit weak for
India."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"The early vote counting suggests a strong comeback of the
BJP. We expect the immediate challenge for the government will
be to prop up growth and ease inflation.
"Expect the government to begin with releasing the buffer
food stocks to tame food inflation and also to boost growth. The
stalled investment projects need to be further fast-tracked,
something which the government should take up immediately by
providing a one-stop window for clearances both at the centre
and the state.
"I think RBI will continue with regular consultations with
the new government to show them the importance of taming
inflation, at the same time introducing other growth-enhancing
measures.
"The budget this year will not have too many big ticket
announcements, though some adjustments to the borrowing calendar
is likely."
AJAY GARG, MANAGING DIRECTOR, EQUIRUS CAPITAL, MUMBAI
"There is a significant sentiment change, and this will
improve liquidity in the capital markets."
"However, this is not an easy government to take over.
Growth is still not there. You have a significant inflation to
take care of. Interest rates cannot be brought down the next
day. Revival of the investment cycle is not that easy."
ABHEEK BARUA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"I think the new government will take the infrastructure
route and get projects executed. I think the Gujarat government
has been excellent in this, going by all parameters, and if they
can replicate that at the central level, that could do wonders.
"I think the RBI will have to perhaps modify its stance on
core CPI (consumer price index).
"There are very long term structural issues in areas like
healthcare, road transportation where supply bottlenecks have
built up over decades and there you can not have the simple
supply management.
"Perhaps a middle ground can be worked out where interest
rates flatten out rather than go up further and inflation
targeting as this extreme method of managing inflationary
expectation is watered down a little."
MARKET REACTION
* The benchmark share index rose as much 6.1
percent, hitting a record high
* The partially convertible rupee rose to 58.68
per dollar, its strongest level in 11 months
* The benchmark 1-year bond yield dropped 9
basis points on the day to 8.69 percent, its lowest since Feb.
11
CONTEXT
* Modi has promised to unblock stalled investments in power,
road and rail projects to revive economic growth that has fallen
to a decade low of below 5 percent.
* Tax and labour market reforms, backed by a gradual opening
up to foreign investment, would seek to create the 10 million
jobs that Asia's third-largest economy must create every year to
employ young people entering the workforce.
