SRINAGAR, India, April 21 Militants killed three men in India's restive Kashmir region on Monday, police said, in attacks that appeared intended to intimidate voters in a constituency that goes to the polls this week in a general election.

The execution-style attacks targeted two village council heads in the Anantnag district to the south of Srinagar, with the son of one also killed.

"Two village headmen are among three persons killed ahead of polls in South Kashmir's Anantnag constituency tonight," Deputy Superintendent of Police Pervaiz Ahmad told Reuters.

"Village headman Mohammad Anwar Sheikh of Amlar Tral was killed at around 9 p.m. while in another village, Batgund Tral, a village headman and his son were shot dead by militants," he said. (Reporting by Fayaz Bukhari; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)