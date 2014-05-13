By Aditi Shah
| AHMEDABAD
AHMEDABAD May 14 A low-cost housing project in
Boisar, a satellite town outside Mumbai, offers a taste of how
hard it will be for Narendra Modi to fulfil a pledge to provide
affordable homes for every Indian family if, as expected, his
party wins India's election.
India needs about 19 million low-cost homes - roughly
defined as costing a million rupees ($16,700) and below - to
shelter an urban population expected to nearly double to 600
million by 2030 from 2011.
Consultants Monitor Deloitte estimated that the low cost
housing segment represented a $150 billion business opportunity,
but the challenge for developers lies in earning sufficient
margin returns.
At Boisar, a modest industrial town 100 kilometres (60
miles) north of Mumbai, Tata Housing is close to completing the
construction of 1,200 cheap homes. But faced with disappointing
profit margins the developer has been forced to raise prices,
redefining the notion of what is "affordable".
"It is a tough model," said Brotin Banerjee, CEO of Tata
Housing, which has invested up to 40 billion rupees ($666
million) in low-cost homes, with about 20,000 units built or
under construction across the country.
Market prices for Tata's low-cost apartments in Boisar have
more than doubled to 1.8 million rupees ($30,000) since off-plan
sales began in 2009 when the developer sold most homes.
But, Tata has failed to generate margins of more than 20
percent it had sought and now expects to earn 15 to 16 percent,
far below the margins of 30 to 50 percent that mid-tier and
premium housing projects earn developers.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by prime ministerial
front-runner Modi, promised in its election manifesto to adopt a
a low-cost housing policy that would ensure every family in
Asia's third-largest economy has a home by 2022.
While details are scarce, it aims to make land more easily
available to developers, and to provide them with incentives to
build cheaper homes.
In India, housing is a state and not a federal subject, and
it is unclear who will foot the bill in a country where
government finances are stretched, and land prices are under
almost constant upward pressure in overcrowded megacities like
Delhi and Mumbai.
Tata Housing's Banerjee said costs rose and margins shrank
in Boisar because project approvals were delayed, and the
company had had to bring in basic infrastructure like roads,
water and electricity - services it had expected the government
to provide.
"I would be pleasantly surprised if this government or the
new government were to really implement and execute things which
they should be doing and which in their manifestos they profess
to do. Definitely anything would be better than doing nothing
which has been the case so far," said Banerjee.
For future projects Banerjee plans to build on land which
has the basic infrastructure and to secure project approvals
before selling any units off-plan - moves that will help protect
margins but also make the homes dearer.
GUJARAT MODEL?
Value & Budget Housing Corporation (VBHC), founded by former
Citigroup Inc banker Jaithirth Rao and backed by private
equity firm Carlyle Group, has also changed its
definition of affordable housing to units of 3 million rupees
and below from a range of 500,000 to 900,000 rupees in 2009,
according to Vivin Mathew, CEO for India's western region.
"Unless the government gives a direct subsidy (to
developers) it is very difficult, or unless you make a really
small apartment, I do not see how else you can do it under a
million rupees," he said.
This is putting low-cost homes out of reach for many
price-sensitive buyers, said Madhusudhan Menon, chairman at
Micro Housing Finance Corporation (MHFC), which mainly lends to
people with an income of between 12,000 to 30,000 rupees a
month.
In Gujarat state, where Modi is chief minister and which
boasts the largest stock of affordable housing in India, a
policy was introduced in January to encourgage developers to
build cheap homes.
Still in its infancy, the policy invites developers to build
low-cost homes on public land and subsidises part of the
building cost. Developers can also build on their own land,
where they are allowed to construct taller buildings.
Sanjay Shah, founder and CEO of DBS Communities, which
builds low-cost homes in Gujarat, plans to construct 50,000
units by 2020 from 5,000 today.
When Shah started four years ago he capped the maximum price
at a million rupees, but scarce land, a lengthy approval process
and insufficient cheap capital has forced him to increase it to
1.5 million rupees.
He also failed to meet his margin expectation of 30 to 35
percent, and said that if costs keep rising and there is not
enough government support it would soon be 1.75 million rupees.
"We want to have reasonable profits but we are not greedy."
($1 = 59.9950 Indian Rupees)
