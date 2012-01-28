GUWAHATI, India Jan 28 Five people were
killed in election related violence in India's isolated,
northeastern state of Manipur, police said on Saturday.
Among those who died were a woman, a security guard and
three election duty staff, when suspected tribal rebels attacked
a polling booth in the state's Chandel district.
"The militants are suspected to be from the National
Socialist Council of Nagaland faction," a police officer said.
No group, however, has so far claimed responsibility for the
attack.
Strife-ridden Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is the first of
five Indian states to go to polls in early 2012 to elect a state
legislature.
The Congress party, which leads the federal coaltion
government, is expected to retain office.
CorCom, an alliance of seven separatist Manipuri groups who
view India as a colonial power, blamed the Congress government
for "degeneration of the Manipuri society ... to the present
state of social, moral, economic and political bankruptcy."
"We are fighting against the Indian occupation of Manipur.
So as a part of fighting Indian occupation we ban the Congress
and their agents in Manipur," the alliance said in an e-mail
received by Reuters late on Friday.
The group claimed responsibility for a grenade attack on a
Congress candidate's home last week.
(Additional reporting and writing by Arup Roychoudhury in NEW
DELHI; Editing by Ed Lane)