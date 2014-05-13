MUMBAI May 13 Investors added to bets that
Indian opposition leader Narendra Modi would score a decisive
election win, sending markets to fresh highs on Tuesday at the
same time as piling pressure on the next government to deliver
swift results on the economy.
Exit polls for the world's biggest election indicate that
voters have turfed out the coalition government led by the
Congress party, which has presided over a slump in economic
growth and been troubled by a string of corruption scandals.
More than half a billion people voted in five weeks of
staggered balloting - the largest ever exercise in democracy.
The vote wrapped up on Monday and official results will be
announced on Friday.
Indian shares posted fresh record highs on Tuesday and the
rupee hit a 10-month peak after the polls bolstered expectations
that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies would
clinch the 272 parliamentary seats needed for a ruling majority.
"The market is now kind of priced to perfection," said
Ritesh Jain, chief investment officer at Tata Asset Management.
Those projections may have altered expectations ahead of the
actual results, according to some brokers and investors.
They now say that even a number of 240 seats or below, which
until Monday had been widely forecast, would prove disappointing
to markets.
Exit polls in India are notoriously unreliable and in the
past two elections have overstated the BJP's seat haul, which
some observers attribute to a greater willingness by urban BJP
supporters to state which party they voted for.
The left-leaning Congress party's base tends to be poor and
rural.
"The base for the base case has shifted and the market is
now in for an even trickier Friday than it was yesterday," Rahul
Arora, chief executive officer of the institutional equities
business of brokerage Nirmal Bang, wrote in an email to clients.
GUJARAT MODEL?
Investors hope Modi will drive home a pro-growth agenda the
way he did as chief minister of Gujarat state, where he has
enjoyed an electoral mandate that he would not have as prime
minister even under the most optimistic scenario for his party.
Other uncertainties include a central bank governor who last
week vowed to maintain his focus on inflation at a time when the
BJP and its partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
have campaigned on reviving economic growth.
India's NSE index jumped as much as 2.3 percent to
7,172.35 points on Tuesday and has soared by nearly a fifth
since Modi became the BJP's candidate for prime minister on
Sept. 13.
Some in the market warn that investors will need to see more
proof that corporate earnings are on the mend before pushing
shares up much further, even as forward price-to-earnings
multiples are historically inexpensive at around 15 times.
The rupee, meanwhile, hovered near a 10-month high
and 15 percent above the record low hit in late August when
India was gripped by its worst market turmoil since a balance of
payments crisis in 1991.
Further rupee gains could prove elusive as the Reserve Bank
of India (RBI) has been buying dollars in a bid to bolster its
foreign exchange reserves.
Bond investors will focus on the RBI's monetary policy
review on June 3 after central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan on
Friday reiterated that he - and not the Indian government - was
responsible for setting monetary policy.
Although Rajan is expected to keep interest rates on hold
next month after data on Monday showed consumer inflation
rising only a tad in April, any big uptick in food
prices could trigger central bank tightening, analysts said.
Investors, and credit rating agencies, will also closely
examine the policies of any new government at a time when the
country's fiscal deficit is being contained by measures such as
curbs on gold imports that may prove unsustainable.
"A lot needs to be done in terms of political, fiscal and
economic reforms. Earnings also need to catch up," said Aneesh
Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life
Insurance. "A lot would depend on policies and decision-making."
(Additional reporting by Swati Bhat and Himank Sharma; Editing
by Tony Munroe and John Chalmers)