(Corrects name of Congress electoral alliance)
NEW DELHI May 16 Opposition candidate Narendra
Modi will be the next prime minister of India, with early
election results on Friday showing the pro-business Hindu
nationalist and his party headed for the biggest victory the
country has seen in 30 years.
The alliance led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was
winning the vote count in 325 parliamentary seats, far more than
the majority of 272 required to rule. Even on its own, the BJP
was ahead in 273 seats.
The United Progressive Alliance led by the Gandhi family's
Congress party, which has ruled India for the last decade, was
leading in just 67 seats - its worst-ever showing.
Modi has promised to unblock stalled investments in power,
road and rail projects to revive economic growth that has fallen
to a decade low of below 5 percent.
(Reporting by John Chalmers; Editing by Douglas Busvine)