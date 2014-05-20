Narendra Modi bows down in respect at the steps of the parliament house upon his arrival to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Narendra Modi (C) arrives to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting at parliament house in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Narendra Modi arrives to attend the BJP parliamentary party meeting at parliament house in New Delhi May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI Narendra Modi fought back tears in an emotional first address to his party in parliament on Tuesday, after the Gujarat chief minister swept to power in an election that has changed the face of politics in the country.

Modi will be India's next prime minister after leading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a historic victory in a ballot that ended on Friday. He is likely to take his oath of office to lead the world's biggest democracy on Monday.

The win handed the BJP its first parliamentary majority and reduced the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's ruling Congress party to 44 seats, the lowest ever tally for a party that won independence and has ruled for most of the 67 years since.

Modi, 63, choked up and stopped his speech to drink water during his inaugural appearance in the round, colonial-era building.

He addressed BJP lawmakers filling more than half the seats of Lok Sabha with uplifting words that commentators immediately contrasted with the often wooden addresses of his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

"It is proof of the strength of our constitution that a man from a poor family is standing here today," said Modi, who sold tea on a railway platform as a child before entering politics. For the past 12 years he has governed Gujarat.

"This government (will be) one which thinks of the poor, which listens to the poor, a government which lives for the people," said Modi, who kissed the steps of the pink sandstone parliament building before his speech.

His comments appeared designed to counter criticism that his record of business-focussed government and fast economic growth in Gujarat did not do enough to lift people from poverty.

Congress has traditionally cast itself as India's champion of the poor and downtrodden.

"LONG LIVE MODI!"

Modi faces a huge task in meeting the sky-high expectations of India's 1.2 billion people, who hope he can drag the country from economic torpor, tackle corruption and cut red tape in order to create enough jobs for its burgeoning youth.

With thunderous applause and shouts of "Long live Modi!" the 282 BJP members, who comfortably make up a majority in the 543-seat house, officially chose him as their parliamentary leader, one of several formalities before he is sworn in.

Modi was later due to visit President Pranab Mukherjee, who has little political power but, as head of state, has the task of formally appointing the prime minister.

The parliamentarians, who travelled from as far afield as the icy Himalayan plateaus and the palm-fronded southern tip of the subcontinent, included dozens who, like Modi, are first-time MPs.

Dressed in clothes ranging from multi-coloured Rajasthani turbans to bright saris and white cotton pyjama suits, the members listened as Modi paid homage to party elders he pushed aside in his rise to power.

He also avoided criticism of the outgoing Congress party, saying all of India's governments had worked for the good of the country.

Party president Rajnath Singh was less conciliatory, saying that Modi's victory meant the BJP had replaced Congress as the natural party of government in India.

"With pride we can say that we are members of a party that is now bigger than the Congress in stature. Before the 2014 elections, politics used to be BJP versus Congress, now it's BJP versus the others," said Singh.

Modi also cast his view forward and promised to repeat his tireless campaigning in five years' time to take the BJP to an unprecedented two full, consecutive terms in office.

(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty, Sruthi Gottipati and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Mike Collett-White)