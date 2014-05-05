AMETHI, India May 5 Indian opposition
challenger Narendra Modi, riding a wave of popular anger against
the ruling Congress party, took his battle to the Gandhi citadel
on Monday, telling voters it was time to send the dynasty
packing for its broken promises.
Modi, in the final leg of a mammoth general election, took
his campaign to the seat of Congress heir apparent Rahul Gandhi,
breaking a tradition in which top politicians stay off each
other's home turf.
Such has been the intensity of the campaign and the
hostility between Modi and the Gandhis that he did not spare
even Rahul's father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who
was assassinated in 1991.
"In 60 years, three generations have been wasted here. This
family has destroyed your dreams. I have come to fulfil your
dream," the prime ministerial candidate of the Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) told a large crowd.
Opinion polls show the BJP and its allies taking the largest
share of seats in the five-week election. Congress, in power for
the past decade, faces its worst defeat.
Rahul Gandhi, the party's campaign 'face', has been
ineffectual on the stump and it has fallen to his sister
Priyanka to lead late efforts to defend the family's seats in
the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that vote on Wednesday.
"I know this is a difficult time for a mother," said the
63-year-old Modi, mocking Rahul as a mama's boy of his
Italian-born mother Sonia, the president of the Congress party.
"This mother has suffered for 10 years to get her son
ready," Modi said. "Your hard work is going down the drain and I
can understand your troubles."
Reacting, Priyanka Gandhi said at a separate event in
Amethi: "The BJP has insulted my late father in Amethi and
people here will never forgive it."
The Congress party dismissed speculation, however, that
Rahul Gandhi would campaign in Varanasi, where Modi is running
as a candidate. The holy city on the river Ganges goes to the
polls on May 12, the final day of the election.
ECONOMIC RECORD
Modi, campaigning on his economic record as chief minister
of the state of Gujarat, sought to drive home his advantage as
he seeks a parliamentary majority for the BJP and its allies.
He accused the Gandhis of "looting" the country and allowing
Amethi to go to rack and ruin. He vowed to transform the rural
constituency in seven months and make it a model for others to
follow.
The Gandhis have been running Amethi and adjoining Rae
Bareli since the 1960s, winning most elections by virtual
walkover against weak opponents. But this time Modi said he had
picked a popular television star turned BJP politician to
challenge the Gandhis' domination of the area.
"India is done with this dynasty, India has had them for 60
years. It's time for the poor, the dispossessed, to rise to the
top," he said.
Tens of thousands of people gathered in a field, most of
them young, repeatedly cheered Modi as he spoke. Many wore
orange headbands while others waved the saffron flag of the BJP.
To back up Modi's message, the BJP released a nine-minute
video about Amethi that showed emaciated farmers, rutted roads,
ruined homes and derelict factories. The party also highlighted
poor sanitation, youth unemployment and poverty in the district.
Only 2,000 families out of nearly 70,000 in the constituency
had received work under a rural employment guarantee scheme
championed by Congress, it said.
