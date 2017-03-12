(Repeats item with no changes to text)
* PM turned election into referendum on his own leadership
* Success vindicates radical move to hit corruption
* Modi's appeal stretches across castes, communities
* Pressure to deliver, especially more jobs, rises
* Triumph opens path to second term at next general election
By Rupam Jain and Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, March 12 Sensing his party's drive
for votes in India's most politically prized state had stalled,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared his schedule and thrust
himself into the heart of the battle.
"Our election campaign has hit a roadblock," Modi told
campaign managers and two federal ministers in Delhi last month,
a week before the sixth of seven phases of voting was to begin
in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
"I don't want to feel that I could have pushed myself a
little more," Modi was quoted as saying by a close aide who
attended the meeting.
For three full days the leader of the world's largest
democracy camped out in the holy city of Varanasi, his
parliamentary constituency, walking the ancient streets and
stopping at Hindu temples to seek blessings, despite warnings
from aides about his security and the risk to his reputation had
his party come up short.
On Saturday the gamble paid off: Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) scored a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, home to
one in six Indians, winning the biggest majority in the state
for any party since 1977.
The triumph vindicates Modi's decision to turn the campaign
into a referendum on his own performance after his shock
decision last November to abolish high-denomination banknotes, a
move he framed as a fight for the poor against the corrupt rich.
"We were always nervous that overexposing the prime minister
in the final stages of the election could make us look
desperate," said Keshav Prasad Maurya, the BJP's state leader in
Uttar Pradesh.
As it turned out, Modi's victory confounded even the most
bullish voter surveys. The BJP won 312 of the 403 seats in the
state assembly and, with 39.7 percent of the vote, almost
matched its showing in Uttar Pradesh in the 2014 general
election, when it claimed the biggest parliamentary majority in
three decades.
"Modi's magic has destroyed the opposition and silenced
sceptics in the party," Maurya told Reuters on Saturday, as the
scale of the victory became clear.
TWO-TERM MODI
The win clears a path to victory for Modi at a 2019 general
election, and gives him a free hand to consolidate his grip over
a state that sends the highest number of federal lawmakers to
parliament.
That has raised hopes among investors that the BJP will
embark on a round of new reforms to boost growth in Asia's
third-largest economy, and try to tackle the corruption and red
tape that has long undermined India's potential.
Economists now expect Modi to launch initiatives aimed at
flushing out ill-gotten gains from real estate, gold and
campaign finance.
But they caution that his biggest task remains transforming
India's economy into one that creates enough jobs for an
emerging generation that is desperate to give up life on the
farm for a more prosperous future.
"Jobs is the biggest risk," said Rajiv Kumar, an economist
at the Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research. "That's where he
has to focus very hard and it could mean reforms as radical as
demonetisation."
Modi's BJP now heads the government in states where more
than half of Indians live, while the Congress party, which has
ruled India for most of the 70 years since independence, leads
in regions covering less than 8 percent of the population.
Success will increase the pressure on Modi to provide for an
increasingly aspirational nation of 1.3 billion people, half of
whom are aged 25 or under.
"He has to do a very delicate tightrope walk between being
reformist and populist," said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a
journalist and biographer of Modi. "The problem in India is that
people think reforms are pro-rich."
COMMUNAL TONE
Modi relied on his own charisma to clinch crucial votes in
poor and agrarian Uttar Pradesh, but his campaign manager Amit
Shah also takes credit for fielding the right candidates in a
region where many people vote along caste and religious lines.
Critics accuse Shah and Modi of "social engineering" and of
switching to a more communally divisive tone to fire up their
Hindu base as voting, staggered over the course of a month,
progressed.
Shah vowed to construct a Hindu temple on a razed mosque
site and ban the slaughter of cows, worshipped by millions of
Hindus.
On the campaign trail, too, Modi played up religious
divisions by asking why the state government ensured there were
no power cuts in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan but not during
the Hindu festival of Diwali.
Still, the BJP likely collected minority votes, including
Muslim women whom he courted by questioning an Islamic practice
that allows men to divorce their wives with three simple words.
"The results prove that Muslims and backward caste groups
voted for the BJP," said R.K. Mishra, a political analyst in
Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alex Richardson)