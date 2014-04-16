NEW DELHI, April 16 Indian opposition leader and
general election frontrunner Narendra Modi accused the media on
Wednesday of smearing him over sectarian rioting in 2002 in
which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, died.
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on
track to win India's general election and promote Modi from his
current post as chief minister in Gujarat - his home state where
the rioting occurred - to become the next prime minister.
Voting in the world's largest democracy is phased over
several weeks, beginning on April 7 and ending on May 12.
Results are due to be announced on May 16.
"If the media had not made such an effort to malign Modi,
Modi would not be as well known as he is," Modi, 63, said in an
interview with the ANI television service.
Modi's rise has drawn fresh attention to the riots. Rahul
Gandhi of the ruling Congress party has said that, even though a
Supreme Court inquiry found that Modi had no case to answer, it
did not absolve him of responsibility.
Modi has also faced accusations that he has been reticent
over the killings because expressing contrition might alienate
the BJP's core Hindu vote in the five-week election. The biggest
round of voting will be held on Thursday.
Modi said that his attempts to explain the 2002 events to
journalists had proved futile.
"There is no top journalist to whom I have not given an
interview. I answered every question from 2002-2007," he said.
"Later I saw that this was not an attempt to learn the truth."
He expressed confidence that the BJP would achieve its best
ever result in the election, while the Congress party faced its
worst ever defeat.
"I have said what I had to say," said Modi. "Now I am in the
people's court, and I am waiting to hear its judgment."
