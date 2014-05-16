* Many Muslims appear to have backed India's Modi
* Viewed as pariah by many in the minority community
* His role in anti-Muslim violence in 2002 scrutinised
* Economic concerns may have outweighed religious ones
By John Chalmers and Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, May 16 He has been pilloried for
horrific riots in which hundreds of Muslims were killed on his
watch in western India 12 years ago. He is vilified by many as a
fearsome Hindu supremacist.
And yet, a Reuters analysis of Friday's sweeping election
victory for Narendra Modi shows that many of India's Muslim
voters appear to have put aside their fears and backed his Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has promised to
bring jobs and a revival of the economy.
Alongside the sheer scale of Modi's triumph, the change in
attitude among a sizeable proportion of the Muslim community is
one of the most surprising outcomes of a vote where social and
economic aspirations appear to have overridden other concerns.
With counting of votes cast for parliamentary seats still
underway, data provided by the Election Commission showed that
in constituencies where the population of Muslims is more than
20 percent, a BJP candidate looked set to win in nearly half.
Muslims account for about 15 percent of India's 1.2 billion
people, which means that - although a minority - they number
some 175 million, making them the world's third-largest Muslim
population.
The vote count showed that the BJP and its allies were
likely to win around 339 of the 543 parliamentary seats at stake
in the election, far more than the halfway mark required to rule
and sealing Modi's bid to become prime minister.
Of the 102 constituencies where, according to polling group
CSDS at least one in five voters are Muslims, Election
Commission data showed that a BJP candidate had won or was
leading the count in 47.
In the 2009 election, the BJP won only 24 of these seats.
Modi's party was even heading for victory on Friday in two
seats where more than half of the population is Muslim, and in
18 where more than a third of the voters are Muslims.
"VOTE FOR DEVELOPMENT AND JOBS"
Many Muslims loathe the man now set to be the country's next
leader, blaming him for encouraging or at best turning a blind
eye to a 2002 frenzy of bloodshed in the western state of
Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time.
More than 1,000 people were slain in the rioting, most of
them Muslims.
Modi maintains that he did all he could to quell the
violence, and the Supreme Court found he has no case to answer.
His party denies that it has a bias against non-Hindus, but
says it is opposed to giving unfair advantage to any community,
a practice it describes as "appeasement" that the outgoing
Congress party has long followed to win votes.
This month, as the election drew to a close, Modi ratcheted
up rhetoric against illegal immigrants entering northeastern
India from neighbouring Bangladesh, saying they should have
their "bags packed" ready to be sent home should he win.
His comments raised alarm among the sizeable Muslim minority
in Assam and West Bengal, some of whom felt he was targeting
them on religious, not legal grounds, and the government in
Bangladesh said it would resist any attempt at deportation.
Modi kept up his verbal offensive even after 41 Muslims were
killed by suspected tribal militants in Assam in violence
related to the election.
Yet during most of his campaign, Modi has sought to moderate
his image, harping on his record of governance in industrial
powerhouse Gujarat to promise economic growth and jobs after
years of policy paralysis and corruption under Congress rule.
"NOT A COMMUNAL VOTE"
Syed Md. Khalid, a Muslim leader in the eastern state of
West Bengal, said Modi had changed over the years and become
more responsible.
"This is not a vote on communal lines. This is a vote for
development and for jobs. We respect the people's verdict and we
think Modi will have to be a responsible leader," Khalid said.
On the other side of the country in Ahmedabad, the largest
city of Gujarat, Muslim businessman Salim Quadri agreed.
"We have seen Narendra Modi as the chief minister of Gujarat
since 2001. I don't think there is any need for any fear or
apprehensions with Modi as prime minister," he said.
"The only thing that worries Muslims is that they are
already marginalised and Modi now should take steps to bring the
community into the national mainstream."
Yet in Juhapura, a Muslim township of some 400,000 in
Ahmedabad, there was no sign of the celebrations over Modi's
victory that exploded elsewhere in the state.
TV channels showing live coverage of the results flickered
in homes across the community, but most people went about their
business in the sprawling district that many Hindus derisively
call "Little Pakistan".
Asif Pathan, a social activist in Ahmedabad, said the people
of India had warmed to Modi's promises of growth and
development. Muslims hope he will stick to that, and not stray
into divisive policies.
"He has said he wants to take everyone along. We would like
to see that, but frankly we are not very confident," he said.
(Additional reporting by Sujoy Dhar in KOLKATA, India and by
Sanjeev Miglani in AHMEDABAD, India; Writing by John Chalmers;
Editing by Mike Collett-White)