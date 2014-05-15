NEW DELHI May 16 Results of India's election
are due on Friday, after a record number of voters cast their
ballot in the five-week-long marathon. Although India's
elections are notoriously difficult to predict, exit polls
project a win for a coalition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra
Modi.
Here are the highlights:
- There are 543 seats in the lower house of parliament known as
the Lok Sabha. In addition, two Anglo-Indian members may be
nominated by the president if he feels that the community is not
adequately represented in the house.
- For a political party to secure a parliamentary majority, and
form the government, it needs to win 272 seats in the elections.
The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called
their campaign "Mission 272+" for this reason.
- Winning an outright majority has grown more difficult over the
years for the two main national parties - Congress, which has
governed India as part of a coalition for the last decade, and
the opposition BJP.
- That's because power has increasingly radiated toward regional
parties, whose support has been crucial to form a government.
- Some of these regional players have also banded together to
form a loose "third front", a possible alternative to the
Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the BJP-led
National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
- Outside support from regional parties can be fickle. The UPA
government that came to power in 2004 was propped up by
communist parties. However, they withdrew support after the
government struck a civilian nuclear deal with the United States
in 2008.
- The second UPA government that was elected in 2009 received
support from the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party. The
mercurial leader of West Bengal pulled the plug in 2012 after
the government decided to raise diesel prices and allow foreign
big-box stores in India.
- Banerjee is not the only female regional party leader capable
of shaping the new government. Two more parties are led by
female firebrands - Jayalalithaa Jayaram in the southern state
of Tamil Nadu and Kumari Mayawati in the northern heartland of
Uttar Pradesh.
- There's a lot at stake for India these elections - the country
faces its longest slowdown since the 1980s at less than 5
percent economic growth. India is targeting 8 percent growth to
help create jobs for 10 million youngsters joining the workforce
every year.
- India saw a record 66 percent turnout this general election as
a young electorate and women engaged with politics more than
ever before. Some 537 million people voted.
- The votes for 543 seats will be counted at 989 designated
centres across the country, with each centre heavily guarded by
local police and paramilitary forces.
- Contesting candidates are allowed inside counting centres if
they agree to keep their armed guards at bay. Only candidates
with special protection can be accompanied by personnel in plain
clothes with a concealed weapon.
(Reporting by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Mike Collett-White)