WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. President Barack Obama
called India's outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on
Saturday to thank him for developing deeper relations with the
United States, a day after Singh's political party was swept
from power.
On Friday, Obama called Singh's successor, opposition leader
Narendra Modi, and invited him to Washington at a mutually
agreeable time.
Obama, who hosted Singh at a White House state dinner in his
first term, thanked him for "his critical role in transforming
and deepening the U.S.-India strategic partnership and our
cooperation on global challenges," a White House statement said.
"The president conveyed his appreciation for Dr. Singh's
friendship, noting that he looked forward to further expanding
the strong relationship between the United States and India with
Prime Minister-Elect Narendra Modi," the statement said.
