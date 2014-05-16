ISLAMABAD May 16 Pakistan on Friday invited
India's incoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit, just
hours after India's opposition candidate secured a crushing
victory in the world's largest election.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif came to power last
year promising to improve relations with nuclear arch-rival
India, but a series of clashes on the disputed Kashmir border
has cast doubt over the peace process.
"Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke to Narendra Modi on the
phone this afternoon and congratulated him on this remarkable
election victory and invited him to visit Pakistan," Sartaj
Aziz, Sharif's adviser on national security and foreign affairs,
told Reuters.
"Of course the process (for the visit) will take some time,
initial contacts still have to be made. But the invitation is
there."
The fact that outgoing Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
did not visit Islamabad, despite being invited, has caused
tension with Pakistan in recent years. A visit by an Indian
leader would be seen as a major turning point in the
relationship between the two countries.
Indian officials were not immediately available for comment.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since they became
independent countries in 1947, two of them over the mountainous
region of Kashmir. Both control a part of the Muslim-majority
region but claim it in full.
Modi's Hindu-centric politics have rung alarm bells in
Islamabad, but late on Friday Pakistan's foreign ministry said
it welcomed Modi's victory and looked forward to working with
him.
A truce along the Kashmir border has held for nearly a
decade, even though it has been broken every now and then by
tit-for-tat artillery fire and an occasional cross-border
ambush.
(Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Writing by Maria Golovnina;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)