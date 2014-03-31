(Repeating March 30 story for screen subscribers, no changes in
By Sanjeev Miglani
NEW DELHI, March 30 India will get tougher on
territorial disputes with China and in its old rivalry with
Pakistan if opposition leader Narendra Modi becomes the prime
minister in May after a general election, two of his aides said.
Modi, a Hindu nationalist who is the front-runner to win the
five-week election starting on April 7, has taken an aggressive
tone against the two neighbouring nations. On the campaign
trail, he has warned Beijing to shed its "mindset of
expansionism" and in the past he has railed against Pakistan, an
Islamic state, for attacks by Muslim militants in India.
"I swear in the name of the soil that I will protect this
country," Modi said at a rally in the northeastern state of
Arunachal Pradesh last month, a region claimed by China.
India, China and Pakistan are all nuclear powers. They are
also jockeying to take positions in Afghanistan as Western
troops start to withdraw from the war-torn nation after a
12-year insurgency.
India has fought three wars with Pakistan and had a 1962
border skirmish with China. It came close to a fourth war with
Pakistan in 2001 but since then, its foreign policy has been
mostly benign.
Modi has painted the ruling Congress party, which has been
in power for more than 50 of the 67 years since India became
independent, as weak on national security. However, the country
is one of the top buyers worldwide of military hardware,
purchasing about $12.7 billion in arms during 2007-2011,
according to the Stockholm International Peace Research
Institute, everything from basic military goods to an aircraft
carrier.
Modi's two advisers said that while his foreign policy would
be muscular, it would also aim to keep a lid on regional
tensions to allow a focus on reviving the economy.
"Ours will be an economy-driven foreign policy and the whole
idea is to build India's economy so solidly that you can deal
with other countries on our own terms," said a strategist
involved in formulating the manifesto of Modi's Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP).
As leader of the economic-powerhouse state of Gujarat for
more than a decade, Modi has courted investment from China. As
prime minister, the advisers say, he would seek to steer a
course between defending India's security interests and growing
business links with the world's second-biggest economy.
Modi has never clearly spelled out his foreign policy
vision, but he has praised former BJP prime minister Atal Behari
Vajpayee - who ordered a series of nuclear tests in 1998 - for
adopting a strategy based on both 'Shakti' and 'Shanti',
Sanskrit for power and peace.
"The Chinese will understand the new PM is not a wimp and
they won't do anything adventurous," the BJP strategist said.
HUNDREDS OF INTRUSIONS
According to India, China has made hundreds of intrusions
along their disputed border in recent years. China denies
crossing into Indian territory. Adding to disquiet in India are
China's forays into the Indian Ocean and its involvement in
building a string of ports stretching from Pakistan's Gwadar to
Chittagong in Bangladesh.
The BJP wants a rapid naval build-up and a firmer response
to border violations. It also plans to speed up construction of
roads and communication lines along the land border to narrow
the gap with China's infrastructure on the Tibetan plateau.
The advisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity because
the BJP's manifesto is still under wraps, said Modi would move
quickly to lay out India's core security interests in its
neighbourhood, replacing what they dismissed as a reactive
policy under the Congress party.
Topping the list will be an early settlement of the border
dispute with China, an assertion of India's primacy in the
Indian Ocean, and a low tolerance of Muslim militancy that India
believes is often backed by Pakistan.
"You will see a more nationalistic approach on issues
relating to terrorism in our neighbourhood. It is a much more
hard view of these things," said one of the advisers.
Outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has pushed for peace
with Pakistan, and had hoped to visit his birthplace in
Pakistan's Punjab province in a final gesture of reconciliation
before leaving office.
But his efforts were stymied by opposition at home over
Islamabad's failure to act against those India holds responsible
for masterminding a 2008 attack on the city of Mumbai in which
166 people were killed by 10 gunmen from Pakistan.
Rajiv Dogra, a former Indian ambassador to Pakistan, expects
a more forceful policy under a BJP government, both because of
domestic pressure and an uncertain regional environment as the
United States pulls out troops from Afghanistan.
"So far there has been a consensus in India - irrespective
of the complexion and change in government - on the broad
foreign policy contours," he said. "But this time, if there is a
change in government, I do expect a break from that tradition."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Raju Gopalakrishnan)