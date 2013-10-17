(Adds second poll)
NEW DELHI Oct 16 India's opposition Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) has picked up support since naming Hindu
nationalist Narendra Modi as its candidate for prime minister
last month, but would need allies to form a government, two new
opinion polls show.
The world's largest democracy is due to hold its largest
ever general election within the next six months.
Modi, three times chief minister of the coastal state of
Gujarat, was put forward by India's main opposition party in
September, cementing the rise of a leader who many think is
capable of turning round the economy but who remains tainted by
deadly religious riots that broke out on his watch in 2002.
The ruling Congress party has led a coalition government for
nearly a decade but is headed for its worst ever performance in
a general election as it battles allegations of corruption and a
sluggish economy, a survey by pollsters Team Cvoter for two
television networks showed.
The survey forecasts the BJP to pick up 162 seats. The last
Cvoter survey conducted in August, before Modi was named,
forecast the party would get 130 seats, up from the 116 it now
holds.
The Congress tally would drop to 102 seats from the 206 it
now holds in the 545-member lower house of parliament if voting
in the election were to reflect the poll, conducted for the
India TV and Times Now networks and released late on Wednesday.
A coalition led by the BJP is expected to win 186 seats,
meaning the BJP would have to find new allies among regional
parties if it were to form a government. To rule, a party needs
the support of 272 members of parliament.
The BJP and Congress are India's largest national parties
but political power has shifted in recent years to smaller
regional or state-level parties, making them kingmakers during
coalition building and giving them more influence over policy.
Modi is credited with helping Gujarat's economy achieve
average yearly growth in the double digits in the past decade
and he is popular among many wealthy businessmen.
But he remains a polarising figure, even within his own
party, and some analysts believe he would struggle to cobble
together a coalition.
A federal government beholden to regional parties with their
own diverse agendas could be fragile and unwieldy, making it
harder to manage Asia's third-largest economy, whose growth rate
has already slowed to a decade low after a period of policy
paralysis.
However, another opinion poll, released on Thursday,
suggested the BJP could make major gains against regional rivals
in India's northern heartland states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,
home to a quarter of the population of 1.2 billion.
In Uttar Pradesh, which contributes more seats to parliament
than any other state, the BJP will emerge as the largest party,
ending years of dominance by two local politicians, the poll,
carried out by Nielsen for the Economic Times newspaper, showed.
It predicted 27 seats for the party out of 80 at stake, almost
three times its tally in the last election.
Survey respondents said riots last month that pitted Hindus
against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 50, were
likely to consolidate Hindu votes behind the party.
Elections are notoriously hard to predict in India, which
has very complex demographics.
The Cvoter study was based on a national sample of 24,284
randomly selected respondents. The data was collected between
Aug. 16 and Oct. 15 - the period four weeks before and four
weeks after Modi was declared as the BJP's candidate.
The Nielsen poll used a sample of 8,494 respondents, a mix
of voters and opinion leaders, in rural and urban areas of two
states. The data was collected between Sept. 4 and Sept. 26.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)