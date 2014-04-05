(Recasts throughout, adds another exit poll result)
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's main opposition party
of prime ministerial hopeful Narendra Modi and its allies are
set to emerge as the biggest group in an election beginning on
Monday, heralding the end of a 10-year reign of the ruling
party, two opinion polls showed.
In the last major poll, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
and its allies are forecast to win 38 percent of votes, news
channel CNN-IBN and Lokniti at the Centre for the Study of
Developing Societies said.
Another private news channel NDVT forecast a 32.9 percent
vote share for the BJP and its alliance partners.
A BJP victory could have repercussions for Indian foreign
policy. Aides of Modi, a Hindu nationalist, have said that if he
becomes prime minister India will take a tougher line in
territorial disputes with China and in its old rivalry with
Pakistan.
The last phase of voting will end on May 12 and results are
due on May 16.
The CNN-IBN and Lokniti poll gave 234 to 246 seats to the
BJP combine -- the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while
NDTV has forecast 259 seats for the NDA.
The ruling Congress-led United Progress Alliance (UPA) is
expected to win 28 percent of votes, entitling them to between
111 and 123 seats, according to the CNN-IBN and Lokniti poll.
The NDTV survey gives Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA 26.9
percent of votes, resulting in 123 seats in parliament.
The forecasts bring the NDA within striking distance of
forming the next government by reaching the halfway mark of 272
in 543 parliamentary constituencies.
Both surveys covered more than 300 constituencies. While the
NDTV poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent, the
CNN-IBN and Lokniti survey does not cite a margin of error for
its results.
Modi, who has presided over rapid economic growth during
more than 12 years as the chief minister of Gujarat state, has
been wooing voters by pointing to his track record as a leader
who cuts red tape and attracts investment.
Singh's government has been hampered by its economic record,
particularly its failure to tackle rising prices and falling
economic growth.
India's retail inflation has remained near 10 percent for
the last three years, mainly driven by higher food prices.
Growth has struggled at a decade-low of nearly 5 percent.
But Modi's image remains tarnished by communal riots in
Gujarat 12 years ago when more than 1,000 people were killed,
most of them Muslims.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Stephen Powell)