By Aditi Shah and Tommy Wilkes
| NEW DELHI, March 27
NEW DELHI, March 27 As India's mammoth general
election approaches, jackhammer drills are quietening down at
construction sites and earthmovers and cranes remain parked.
Many of the country's real estate and construction companies
- their finances already squeezed by a sharp economic slowdown -
are diverting funds from housing and other projects to election
campaign contributions. Many projects are stalled, at least
temporarily.
More than other businesses, Indian developers and
contractors are particularly reliant on ties with the government
to acquire land or win contracts. If they fund a winner's
campaign, the payoffs can be huge.
Based on past elections, such companies could end up funding
a disproportionate amount of the $5 billion that political
parties are likely to spend this time to woo the country's 815
million voters.
"A lot of money will flow from real estate into the
elections, much of it unaccounted for," said Santhosh Kumar,
Chief Executive Officer of operations at Jones Lang LaSalle
India, which advises real estate clients, including developers.
"They (developers) have to fund political candidates to
facilitate future opportunities. Whoever comes into power, they
have to maintain a relationship," he told Reuters.
The level of cement consumption - a barometer for wider
construction activity - falls around 12 percent during
elections, according to a 2011 study.
Poll funding in India is highly opaque but political parties
are expected to spend around 300 billion rupees ($4.9 billion)
for the five-week election starting on April 7, anti-corruption
groups have said. That is many times the legally permissible
limit of $114,000 for each of the 543 constituencies, and most
of the funds will come from the thriving black or underground
economy.
Narendra Modi, the main opposition candidate for prime
minister, has seized on anger at a spate of corruption scandals
to galvanise support, although there is plenty of evidence to
suggest that most major parties are involved in illicit
campaign funding.
But declared donations also underline the importance played
by specific industries.
Almost one-sixth of such donations to national parties
between 2004-05 and 2011-12, a period covering two elections,
came from real estate, oil and power firms, a report by the
Association for Democratic Reforms showed.
BOON FOR RETAIL
While the campaign spend for this year's national election
will likely prove a boon for many businesses, they are mainly in
the consumer and small retail sector.
Real estate and construction are not likely to benefit and
it's being reflected in the stock market.
Indian stocks have hit record highs this month on
the perception that Modi will win and bring in a more
business-friendly administration. Real estate companies have
tracked some of those gains, but in a 12-month period, they have
slumped about 20 percent, according to the CNX Realty index
, which includes developers like DLF Ltd. and
Oberoi Realty.
In the same period, the broader Indian market is up about 17
percent.
Annual profit at India's top developer, DLF, has fallen for
five consecutive years and earnings for the first nine months of
the current April-March fiscal year are 40 percent lower from a
year ago.
The mutual dependence between developer and politician is
most acute in areas where land is in high demand, like the
fast-growing regions of Gurgaon and Noida near New Delhi.
Most developers contacted by Reuters were reluctant to
discuss the question of financing of election candidates because
of the sensitivity of the topic. No one agreed to speak on the
record.
But several, as well as investors and analysts, explained
that the sector is called upon by politicians to back campaigns
either with cash or by paying for services such as hiring cars
and airplanes or printing posters.
"India hasn't found a way to finance elections in a way
that's transparent and above board. The under-the-table and
opaque nature is stark," said Milan Vaishnav, of the Carnegie
Endowment for International Peace, who co-wrote the paper on
elections and cement consumption.
India's economic growth slowed to the lowest in a decade
last fiscal year, while a drop in home sales has squeezed the
liquidity that developers can use to fund political parties.
"What some soft target developers are telling politicians
today is that they are not in a position to fund anything," said
Lalit Kumar Jain, chairman of the Confederation of Real Estate
Developers Association of India.
Meanwhile, potential homeowners are seething at the delays
in getting possession of properties they have already largely
paid for as developers are running out of funds, either because
of the slowdown or the election.
"When we went to the site, it was dead. We could count the
labourers sitting and relaxing. There was no machinery working
and we saw no raw materials that would be used," said Ashima, a
single mother of two who was expecting to move into her new home
in Noida earlier this year but has now been told it will take
another two and half years.
"They are giving all sorts of reasons for the delay --
inflation, government issues and other things beyond their
control," she said. "It is a very big setback. People say India
is booming. Where is it booming?"
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Raju Gopalakrishnan)