NEW DELHI May 12 Four major exit polls for India's general election forecast a victory for the opposition coalition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, with results ranging from 261 to 289 parliamentary seats.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies need to cross the 272-seat mark to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament. Voting ended ended on Monday and results are due on Friday. (Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan)