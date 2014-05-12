US STOCKS-Wall St dips on Trump protectionism, Qualcomm drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW DELHI May 12 Four major exit polls for India's general election forecast a victory for the opposition coalition led by Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, with results ranging from 261 to 289 parliamentary seats.
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies need to cross the 272-seat mark to secure a majority in the lower house of parliament. Voting ended ended on Monday and results are due on Friday. (Reporting by Shyamantha Asokan)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to market close)
* Nippon Paper Industries to establish paper beverage cup manufacturing bases in India and Vietnam
NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday as early moves from President Donald Trump highlighting a protectionist stance on trade gave investors cause to rethink the post-election rally.