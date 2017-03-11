March 11 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) achieved a landslide victory in a state election in Uttar Pradesh, with most of the official count in on Saturday. These figures show results and, in seats where the count is continuing, leads in the state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur at 1230 GMT: Uttar BJP SP-INC BSP Pradesh alliance Seat Share 312 54 19 Vote share 39.7 28 22.2 (pct) Total seats: 403. Seats needed for majority: 202 Punjab SAD-BJP INC AAP Seat Share 18 77 20 Vote share 30.6 38.5 23.8 (pct) Total seats: 117. Seats needed for majority: 59 Uttarakhand BJP INC Independent Seat Share 57 11 2 Vote share 46.5 33.5 10 (pct) Total seats: 70. Seats needed for majority: 36 Manipur BJP INC NPF Seat Share 21 26 4 Vote share 36.1 34.7 7.5 (pct) Total seats: 53. Seats needed for majority: 27 Goa BJP INC MAG Seat Share 13 17 3 Vote share 32.9 28.0 11.5 (pct) Total seats: 37. Seats needed for majority: 19 * AAP - Aam Aadmi Party * BJP - Bharatiya Janata Party * BSP - Bahujan Samaj Party * INC - Indian National Congess * MAG - Maharashtrawadi Gomantak * NPF - Naga Peoples Front * SAD - Shiromani Akali Dal * SP - Samajwadi Party * Click on: eciresults.nic.in (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI; Editing by Douglas Busvine)