By Aditya Kalra
May 16 - Early counting of results in India's general
election put opposition leader Narendra Modi on course for an
absolute majority that would enable him to launch his agenda to
revive growth and create jobs.
Count of voting at local time 0938 (0408 GMT):
** BJP alliance leading in 284 seats
** Congress alliance leading in 78 seats
** Seats needed for majority - 272
(Source: NDTV)
=========================
Updates:
** BJP ahead in 38 of 80 seats in India's most populous
state Uttar Pradesh. In Indian capital, New Delhi, BJP is
leading six of the seven parliamentary seats.
** "It looks pretty bleak at the moment," Congress leader
Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.
** Indian shares rally to record highs, rupee strengthens to
near a 10-month high against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark BSE
index rallies more than 1,000 points, up 4.5 percent,
at 0935 IST.
** Prannoy Roy, the head of NDTV news channel and a
political analyst, says: "This is undoubtedly going to be a BJP
government".
** In easter state of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led
Trinamool Congress party is leading in 26 of 42 seats.
** Ex-Infosys executives Nandan Nilekani, representing
Congress, and V. Balakrishnan, of the the Aam Aadmi Party,
trailing in Bangalore constituencies.
** BJP's prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi is
leading in both of his seats, in the holy city of Varanasi in
northern Uttar Pradesh state, and in Vadodara in Gujarat state.
** Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, trailing in his Amethi constituency in
Uttar Pradesh. Television star-turned-BJP politician Smriti
Irani leading in Amethi.
** Congress party president Sonia Gandhi leading in her Rae
Bareli constituency.
** India's Aam Aadmi Party, or "Common Man's Party", leading
in six seats.
** Industrialist Naveen Jindal was trailing in his bid to be
re-elected from Kurukshetra constituency in northern Haryana
state.
** Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken admits to errors in the
campaign. "I think that we were not able to convey to the people
the amount of work we have done ... that needed to be
communicated more to the people," he said.
=========================
NOTES:
Exit polls showed that Narendra Modi-led opposition
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the National
Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win enough seats to end the rule
of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
Exit polls have been wrong in the past two general
elections, overestimating support for the BJP.
Results for the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament
are being counted at 989 centres across the country.
Source for results: Election Commission website, TV news
channels.
(Compiled by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes)