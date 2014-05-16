By Aditya Kalra May 16 - Early counting of results in India's general election put opposition leader Narendra Modi on course for an absolute majority that would enable him to launch his agenda to revive growth and create jobs. Count of voting at local time 0938 (0408 GMT): ** BJP alliance leading in 284 seats ** Congress alliance leading in 78 seats ** Seats needed for majority - 272 (Source: NDTV) ========================= Updates: ** BJP ahead in 38 of 80 seats in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh. In Indian capital, New Delhi, BJP is leading six of the seven parliamentary seats. ** "It looks pretty bleak at the moment," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. ** Indian shares rally to record highs, rupee strengthens to near a 10-month high against the U.S. dollar. The benchmark BSE index rallies more than 1,000 points, up 4.5 percent, at 0935 IST. ** Prannoy Roy, the head of NDTV news channel and a political analyst, says: "This is undoubtedly going to be a BJP government". ** In easter state of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party is leading in 26 of 42 seats. ** Ex-Infosys executives Nandan Nilekani, representing Congress, and V. Balakrishnan, of the the Aam Aadmi Party, trailing in Bangalore constituencies. ** BJP's prime-ministerial candidate Narendra Modi is leading in both of his seats, in the holy city of Varanasi in northern Uttar Pradesh state, and in Vadodara in Gujarat state. ** Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, trailing in his Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Television star-turned-BJP politician Smriti Irani leading in Amethi. ** Congress party president Sonia Gandhi leading in her Rae Bareli constituency. ** India's Aam Aadmi Party, or "Common Man's Party", leading in six seats. ** Industrialist Naveen Jindal was trailing in his bid to be re-elected from Kurukshetra constituency in northern Haryana state. ** Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken admits to errors in the campaign. "I think that we were not able to convey to the people the amount of work we have done ... that needed to be communicated more to the people," he said. ========================= NOTES: Exit polls showed that Narendra Modi-led opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win enough seats to end the rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Exit polls have been wrong in the past two general elections, overestimating support for the BJP. Results for the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament are being counted at 989 centres across the country. Source for results: Election Commission website, TV news channels. (Compiled by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes)