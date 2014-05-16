May 16 Opposition candidate Narendra Modi will be the next prime minister of India, with counting trends on Friday showing his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed for the country's most resounding election victory in 30 years. Modi has promised to unblock stalled investments in power, road and rail projects to revive economic growth that has fallen to a decade low of below 5 percent. Count of voting at local time 1851 (1321 GMT): ** BJP-led alliance ahead in 339 seats, BJP in 285 seats ** Congress-led alliance leading in 57 seats, Congress in 44 seats ** Seats needed for majority - 272 (Source: NDTV) ========================= LATEST UPDATES & REACTIONS: ** Large crowd gathers for Modi's victory rally in Vadodara, as the 63-year-old leader addresses the nation. Modi vows to work hard for all of India's 1.2 billion people and to work with the opposition despite the strong mandate for his BJP party. ** Congress President Sonia Gandhi congratulates new government. Rahul Gandhi takes responsibility for defeat. ** Outgoing Prime Minister Manmohan Singh calls Modi to congratulate him on his party's victory. ** BJP on course for strongest showing by an Indian political party since 1984. Congress party headed towards its worst seat tally in India's election history. ** British Prime Minister David Cameron calls Modi to congratulate him on election success. ** "My blessings are there. The country will develop. My blessings are there," says Modi's 95-year-old mother. ** Modi's tweet "India has won, good days are about to come" is retweeted a record number of times in India. Celebrations begin at BJP offices across India. ** "We accept defeat. We are ready to sit in the opposition," senior Congress leader and spokesman Rajeev Shukla tells reporters at party headquarters in New Delhi. ** Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken admits to errors in the campaign. "I think that we were not able to convey to the people the amount of work we have done ... that needed to be communicated more to the people," he said. ** Rajnath Singh, president of the BJP, congratulates Modi on the party's "landslide" victory in a tweet. ** Social networking website Twitter recorded more than 1.5 million election-related tweets on their website in the last 24 hours, with "Narendra Modi" the top election-related term. PARLIAMENTARY SEAT TALLIES: ** In Modi's home state of Gujarat, BJP is on course to win all 26 parliamentary seats, a gain of 11 seats over its 2009 tally. Modi triumphs in both his Vadodara seat and in the holy city of Varanasi, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. ** Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, leads in his Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Congress party president Sonia Gandhi wins from her Rae Bareli constituency in Uttar Pradesh. ** Congress leader Arun Jaitley, widely seen as India's next finance minister, loses in Amritsar, in the state of Punjab. Senior leader L K Advani wins from Gandhinagar, Gujarat. ** Sushma Swaraj of BJP wins from her Madhya Pradesh constituency. Former BJP party president Nitin Gadkari wins in Nagpur in the western state of Maharashtra, where the party and its allies are leading in 44 of 48 seats. ** Interior minister of the outgoing Congress-led government Sushil Kumar Shinde loses from his constituency in Maharashtra, while party leader Shashi Throor retains his seat in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala state. ** BJP ahead in seven of 14 seats in northeastern Assam state, where dozens of Muslims villagers were killed in a massacre earlier in the month. ** BJP and its allies ahead in 73 of 80 seats in India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, as regional parties and Congress look set for heavy losses. In the capital, New Delhi, the BJP is headed for a clean sweep, leading in all seven seats. ** Jayalalithaa Jayaram's AIADMK party is leading in 37 of 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. In the eastern state of West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party is leading in 34 of 42 seats. ** In the desert state of Rajasthan, the Hindu nationalist party is leading in all 25 seats. MARKET REACTION: ** The rupee hits 11-month high against the U.S. dollar. Indian shares pare morning gains on profit booking and end around 1 percent higher after hitting record highs earlier in the day. ** The benchmark BSE index surged to as high as 25,375.63, before ending the day at 24,121.74, up 0.9 percent. The broader NSE index jumped as much as 6.2 percent to a record high of 7,563.50, before closing 1.12 percent higher at 7,203. ** The partially convertible rupee closes at 58.79/80 per dollar after hitting 58.62, its strongest level since June 19. ** Puneet Bhatia, Managing Director and Country Head at TPG Capital says: "It's a decisive mandate. And Modi will be coming in with a burden of a lot of expectations ... reviving the economy and bringing the growth rate back would be the major challenge." ** Ratings agency Fitch says the new government must focus on boosting growth, by spurring a pick-up in investments. ** Moody's will focus on how the new government will bring down the fiscal deficit to sustainable levels when assessing India's credit profile. ========================= NOTES: Results for the 543 seats in the lower house of parliament are being counted at 989 centres across the country. Source for results: Election Commission website, NDTV news channel. (Compiled by Aditya Kalra and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Douglas Busvine)