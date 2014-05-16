NEW DELHI May 16 Hindu nationalist Narendra
Modi said on Friday that he would work for the good of all
Indians after his opposition party's resounding general election
victory.
"To run the government it is our responsibility to take
everyone along," the prime minister-elect said in his
constituency of Vadodara, promising also to work with opposition
parties.
Modi is polarising figure, whose supporters see him as
India's best chance of reversing the country's sharp economic
slowdown. Critics say he is an autocrat with Hindu supremacist
views.
