May 16 India began counting of votes on Friday
after its five-week-long staggered elections, the world's
largest democratic exercise.
Following is a table on the latest seat status of key
political parties and their allies**:
-------------------------------------------------------------
POLITICAL PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL
BJP + 203 -- 203
CONGRESS + 70 -- 70
OTHERS 99 -- 99
--------------------------------------------------------------
** Numbers in table reflect latest count and may differ from
headline
Total seats up for grabs : 543
Seats needed for majority: 272
(Party winning most number of seats has historically received
support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of
majority.)
Source: NDTV CHANNEL
(Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)