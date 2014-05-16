May 16 A coalition led by opposition leader
Narendra Modi was on course for an absolute majority as counting
progressed in the world's largest democratic exercise on Friday.
Following is a table on the latest seat status of key Indian
political parties and their allies**:
-------------------------------------------------------------
POLITICAL PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL
BJP + 278 -- 278
CONGRESS + 83 -- 83
OTHERS 128 -- 138
--------------------------------------------------------------
** Numbers in table reflect latest count and may differ from
headline
Total seats up for grabs : 543
Seats needed for majority: 272
(Party winning most number of seats has historically received
support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of
majority.)
Source: NDTV CHANNEL
(Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)