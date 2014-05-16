May 16 India began counting of votes on Friday after its five-week-long staggered elections, the world's largest democratic exercise. Following is a table on the latest seat status of key political parties and their allies**: ------------------------------------------------------------- POLITICAL PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL BJP + 263 -- 263 CONGRESS + 75 -- 75 OTHERS 138 -- 138 -------------------------------------------------------------- ** Numbers in table reflect latest count and may differ from headline Total seats up for grabs : 543 Seats needed for majority: 272 (Party winning most number of seats has historically received support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of majority.) Source: NDTV CHANNEL (Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)