May 16 A coalition led by opposition leader Narendra Modi was on course for an absolute majority as counting progressed in the world's largest democratic exercise on Friday. Following is a table on the latest seat status of key Indian political parties and their allies**: PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL BJP+ 305 -- 305 BJP 259 -- 259 CONGRESS+ 75 -- 75 CONGRESS 59 -- 59 OTHERS 155 -- 155 ** Numbers in table reflect latest count and may differ from headline Total seats up for grabs : 543 Seats needed for majority: 272 (Party winning most number of seats has historically received support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of majority.) Source: NDTV CHANNEL (Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)