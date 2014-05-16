May 16 A coalition led by
opposition leader Narendra Modi was on course
for an absolute majority as counting progressed
in the world's largest democratic exercise on
Friday.
Following is a table on the latest seat
status of key Indian political parties and
their allies**:
PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL
BJP+ 305 -- 305
BJP 259 -- 259
CONGRESS+ 75 -- 75
CONGRESS 59 -- 59
OTHERS 155 -- 155
** Numbers in table reflect latest count and
may differ from headline
Total seats up for grabs : 543
Seats needed for majority: 272
(Party winning most number of seats has
historically received support of smaller
parties, even if they fell short of majority.)
Source: NDTV CHANNEL
(Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)