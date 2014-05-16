May 16 India began counting of votes on Friday after its five-week-long staggered elections, the world's largest democratic exercise. Following is a table on the latest seat status of key political parties and their allies: ------------------------------------------------------------- POLITICAL PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON CURRENT TOTAL BJP + 106 -- 106 CONGRESS + 51 -- 51 OTHERS 41 -- 41 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total seats up for grabs : 543 Seats needed for majority: 272 (Party winning most number of seats has historically received support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of majority.) Source: NDTV CHANNEL (Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)