May 16 Indian opposition leader Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on course for an absolute majority as counting progressed in the world's largest democratic exercise on Friday. Following is a table on the latest seat status of key political parties and their allies**: PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL BJP+ 323 -- 323 BJP 272 -- 272 CONGRESS+ 69 -- 69 CONGRESS 55 -- 55 OTHERS 150 -- 150 ** Numbers in table reflect latest count and may differ from headline Total seats up for grabs : 543 Seats needed for majority: 272 (Party winning most number of seats has historically received support of smaller parties, even if they fell short of majority.) Source: NDTV CHANNEL (Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)