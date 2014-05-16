May 16 Indian opposition leader
Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
was on course for an absolute majority as
counting progressed in the world's largest
democratic exercise on Friday.
Following is a table on the latest seat
status of key political parties and their
allies**:
PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL
BJP+ 323 -- 323
BJP 272 -- 272
CONGRESS+ 69 -- 69
CONGRESS 55 -- 55
OTHERS 150 -- 150
** Numbers in table reflect latest count and
may differ from headline
Total seats up for grabs : 543
Seats needed for majority: 272
(Party winning most number of seats has
historically received support of smaller
parties, even if they fell short of majority.)
Source: NDTV CHANNEL
(Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)