May 16 Opposition candidate Narendra Modi thundered to victory on Friday in India's election, with partial results showing that the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his party trounced the ruling Nehru-Gandhi dynasty in a seismic political shift. Following is a table on the seat status of key political parties and their allies**: PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL BJP+ 339 -- 339 BJP 284 -- 284 CONGRESS+ 58 -- 58 CONGRESS 44 -- 44 OTHERS 146 -- 146 ** The source of the data is NDTV channel. Election Commission's final numbers are expected to be out later on Friday night or early Saturday. Total seats up for grabs : 543 Seats needed for majority: 272 (Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)