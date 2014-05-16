May 16 Opposition candidate
Narendra Modi thundered to victory on Friday in
India's election, with partial results showing
that the pro-business Hindu nationalist and his
party trounced the ruling Nehru-Gandhi dynasty
in a seismic political shift.
Following is a table on the seat status of
key political parties and their allies**:
PARTY SEATS WHERE LEADING WON TOTAL
BJP+ 339 -- 339
BJP 284 -- 284
CONGRESS+ 58 -- 58
CONGRESS 44 -- 44
OTHERS 146 -- 146
** The source of the data is NDTV channel.
Election Commission's final numbers are
expected to be out later on Friday night or
early Saturday.
Total seats up for grabs : 543
Seats needed for majority: 272
(Compiled by Krishna N Das in New Delhi)