PATNA, India, Aug 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A uthorities in an east Indian state have made it mandatory for
candidates contesting village elections to have a toilet in
their home as part of a move to improve sanitation in the
country, a senior official said.
The Bihar state assembly on Wednesday passed an act stating
that candidates must confirm that they have a toilet inside
their home in order to be nominated for the 2016 polls.
"Our objective is to improve sanitary conditions at the
micro level and end the disgusting practice of open defecation
which is the root cause of many ills," Binod Prasad Yadav,
Bihar's Panchayati Raj (village governance) Minister, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Less than a third of India's 1.2 billion people have access
to toilets and more than 186,000 children under five die every
year from diarrhoeal diseases caused by unsafe water and poor
sanitation, according to the charity WaterAid.
A United Nations report in May 2014 said half of India's
population still practise open defecation - putting them at risk
of cholera, diarrhoea, dysentery, hepatitis A and typhoid.
India's central government led by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, has made building toilets a
priority and he has pledged that every household will have a
toilet by 2019.
Bihar, ruled by the opposition Janata Dal United party, is
the second state after Gujarat to have passed such legislation
ahead of next year's village and district council elections.
"With such a huge number of candidates contesting elections
... the move will lead to a toilet construction rush which will
leave a positive impact on the society," Yadav said.
"How can you ask the people to construct toilets when you
yourself don't have one?"
