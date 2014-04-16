By David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, April 16 The United States on
Wednesday urged the Indian government that emerges from ongoing
elections to follow economic policies that encourage investment,
saying Washington would like to see bilateral trade grow to $500
billion a year.
Nisha Biswal, U.S. assistant secretary of state for South
and Central Asia, said future economic growth in South Asia
hinged on India as the region's growth engine.
However, Biswal said that while Indian leaders had targeted
$1 trillion in infrastructure investment over five years to
close gaps preventing growth in manufacturing, policies still
inhibited foreign investment. She said India ranked a poor 134
out of 189 countries as a place to invest and start a business.
"India, the world's largest democracy, must decide its own
path to the future," Biswal said in a speech at Harvard
University's Kennedy School of Government.
"Will it make the reforms necessary to attract
investment? Will it capitalize on the opportunities that lie in
front of it?
"Those are the questions that India's voters are asking as
they cast their ballots and those are the questions that we want
to see answered," she said.
Growth in Asia's third-largest economy, has almost halved to
below 5 percent in the past two years on weak investment and
consumer demand, the worst slowdown since the 1980s.
Polls show the nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the
main opposition party, is on course to win most seats in the
election that began on April 7.
In its election manifesto, the BJP said it would welcome
foreign direct investment in all sectors that create local jobs,
- except for supermarkets, a setback to global chains such as
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour
It remains unclear though whether the BJP will follow
through on the supermarket ban or whether its announcement was
just pre-election rhetoric.
BJP POLICY CAUTION
BJP insiders remain cautious about laying out specific plans
because the party may need to adjust its policies after the
election to win over allies and form a coalition government if
it falls short of the parliamentary majority required to rule.
Biswal said India had the potential to exceed all
expectations economically, but needed to adopt investment and
tax policies designed to lure, not deter, capital flows and a
system of timely regulatory approvals and contract enforcement.
It also needed to protect intellectual property rights, she
said.
"The more integrated India is into global markets and into
the economic architecture of Asia, the more India's economy will
grow and benefit the entire global economic system," she said.
Biswal said the United States wanted to see bilateral trade
grow to $500 billion a year. It is about $100 billion currently.
Arun Jaitley, a senior BJP leader tipped to be finance
minister in the new government, said in an interview this
weekend that the party should give direction in five broad
areas: infrastructure, building suburban and new urban
townships, massive skill development programs, tourism, and
lowering costs for business.
Capital investment contributes nearly 35 percent to India's
$1.8 trillion economy, but it barely grew in the fiscal year
that ended in March as delays in clearances from various
ministries and funding issues grounded many major projects.
In its manifesto, the BJP said it would seek friendly
relations with neighbors, but in an apparent reference to the
historical troubles India has experienced with its rival
Pakistan, vowed to "deal with cross-border terrorism with a firm
hand" and take a "strong stand and steps" when required.
Biswal said an improved climate between Indian and Pakistan
could "pay enormous economic dividends."
"India-Pakistan trade in 2013 was still a paltry $2.5
billion," she said. "There's no reason that number can't
quadruple in a few years' time to $10 billion."
"We have heard some positive murmurings in Islamabad and
Delhi that both governments are moving in this direction and we
are hopeful that they will make progress after the Indian
election."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)