NEW DELHI Jan 10 India's main opposition party
is considering a measure to scrap, or reduce, income tax as a
plank in an election manifesto designed to win over crucial
middle-class and urban voters before a national election due by
May.
The step would mostly benefit wealthy urban voters who have
increasingly switched support to the anti-graft Common Man's
Party led by Arvind Kejriwal, who last month shocked mainstream
parties by becoming chief minister of Delhi.
Proposals like abolishing income tax - levied on just 3
percent of the population but accounting for around 14 percent
of federal revenue - will almost certainly be watered down by
the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the election.
But such moves signal how the BJP could embrace
headline-grabbing proposals to woo voters, stoking concern over
the populist tendencies of BJP leader Narendra Modi's policies
just as the economy is mired in a slowdown.
"It seems to be an exciting idea," said Gopal Agarwal, a
member of the party's national executive. "The party is
seriously discussing it. The party will take a decision only
after considering all the pros and cons."
The World Bank ranks India 158 out of 189 countries in terms
of ease of paying taxes, a situation that has led to scores of
taxation-related disputes.
The BJP is preparing its manifesto as the ruling Congress
party coalition flounders in polls while battling a slowing
economy, high inflation and corruption scandals.
But concerns have grown that Modi has shown little interest
in economic policy, relying instead on his track record as chief
minister of the western state of Gujarat, which many businessmen
see as an Indian success story.
The income tax proposals, made by an independent think-tank,
Arthakranti, initially received a warm reception from several
senior party members involved in hammering out economic policy.
"There doesn't seem to be any opposition, provided we can
give them a blue-print on how it is to be done," said
Subramanian Swamy, a BJP leader charged with drafting the
party's policy on taxation.
A bank transaction tax and custom duties could succeed the
income tax once it is abolished, the think-tank says.
Modi has urged an overhaul of the tax system, calling it a
"burden on the common man", but has given no specifics.
But other senior BJP figures, including Yashwant Sinha, a
former finance minister, have opposed abolishing the tax and the
proposals drew rapid criticism. The Business Standard newspaper
called the idea of abolishing most taxes "a strange brainwave".
"If government could work without charging income tax, why
would so many countries around the world have income tax?" said
Neeru Ahuja, a partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.
The BJP pushed economic reform during its term in office
from 1998 to 2004, which is credited with having laid the ground
for a subsequent economic boom.
But the party has opposed steps to open India's retail
sector to foreign investment, which it has also opposed in the
pharmaceutical industry.
To rationalise tax rates and widen the tax net, the ruling
coalition introduced a bill in parliament in 2010, but the
Direct Tax Code bill, as it is known, has yet to be passed.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Alistair Scrutton
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)