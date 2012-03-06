(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Jeff Glekin
MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rahul Gandhi's
electoral drubbing may just be the boost India needs. His ruling
Congress Party was on course for an embarrassing defeat in key
state elections on March 6, showing it can no longer rely on
handouts and the Gandhi family magic. It could be a turning
point. Fear of losing 2014's general election might just jolt
the party into action on urgently needed reforms.
Congress, which leads India's coalition government, was
already on the back foot. Under its watch, the country's GDP
grew by a paltry 6.1 percent in the last quarter ending December
2011, its weakest rate in three years. Economic reform has been
mostly lacking since the party won the general elections in
2009. Besides offering food subsidies to around two-thirds of
the population, the current government will mostly be remembered
for corruption scams that paralyzed its leaders.
Losing the key state of Uttar Pradesh, India's most
populous, isn't the end. Having received a kick up the backside,
Congress still has two years until general elections in which to
find a message that inspires the Indian public. One way would be
to ratchet up subsidies, hoping that populism, and widespread
voter love for Rahul Gandhi's political dynasty, will win out.
But such tactics are clearly getting less effective.
A better outcome would be a rethink. The regional parties
which have performed well in elections so far have done so on
platforms of reform and development. Congress could embrace that
message too -- for example, moving decisively to liberalise
markets, increase the ease of doing business in India and invite
foreign competition. All could help revive the economy, and win
popularity.
What happens next is political horse-trading. In Uttar
Pradesh, Congress may join the local Samajwadi Party (SP) as a
junior collation partner. As a quid pro quo, the SP may then be
prepared to support Congress in New Delhi, strengthening its
currently weak alliance there. Still, it will be clear to Gandhi
and his followers that tinkering with alliances alone will not
secure a victory in 2014. Voters have spoken - Congress has a
chance to show it is listening.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- The Congress party looked likely to lose elections in the
Indian state of Uttar Pradesh as of 12.12 IST on March 6. The
party, which heads the federal coalition government, was
trailing in fourth place as counting of votes neared a
conclusion on March 6.
-- With results in for 396 out of 403 seats, Congress and a
regional ally had won just 49 seats. Congress also looked set to
lose in Punjab and Uttarakhand, but was leading the seat tally
in Manipur and Goa as of 12.12 IST on March 6.
-- The Samajwadi Party looked set to win the largest number
of seats in Uttar Pradesh, the largest State in India with a
population of over 200 million people. That would signal the
exit of low-caste leader Mayawati as chief minister of the
state.
