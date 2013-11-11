(Repeats story issued on Sunday. No changes to text.)
* Opposition seen winning as many as four of five states
* Ruling Congress could hold on to capital, win eastern
state
* Strong opposition showing could aid it in national polls
next year
By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI, Nov 10 Trailing in opinion polls and
stunned by the rise of opposition leader Narendra Modi, India's
ruling Congress party is limping into a clutch of state
elections, underlining the struggle it may face to retain power
when the nation votes next year.
Surveys last week showed that Modi's Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win as many as four of the
five states going to the polls over the coming month.
Opinion polls are notoriously unreliable in India, however.
The Nehru-Gandhi dynasty's Congress party could still cling
to power in the capital, Delhi, and it may wrest control of the
eastern state of Chhattisgarh from its rival.
The results of the state polls, due to be declared on Dec.
8, will largely hinge on local leaders and issues, but analysts
say a strong showing for the BJP will boost the momentum for
Modi in the run-up to the national election due by April.
"Congress is certainly very nervous because it has seen how
the popular mood continues to be against it," said Amulya
Ganguli, a political commentator.
Although a deeply polarising figure, Modi's star has
brightened dramatically, in large part because many voters -
particularly the growing ranks of young urban citizens - believe
he could set India on a new path after nine years of corruption
scandals and policy drift under Congress.
Modi is widely seen as a business-friendly reformer who has
attracted investment and bolstered economic growth in Gujarat,
the western state he runs. The prospect that he may become the
country's next prime minister, almost inconceivable a year ago,
has helped drive a surge in the Indian stock market.
The benchmark BSE index hit a record high this
month, notching up a gain of 20 percent since its 2013 low in
late August, compared with a 12 percent gain in the MSCI
Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan.
Goldman Sachs last week upgraded its stance on Indian
equities, noting in a report titled "Modi-fying our view" that
optimism over the BJP leader's chances had trumped concerns
about economic problems such as high inflation and a fiscal gap.
Furious over the report, the Congress party accused the
investment bank of interfering in India's politics.
"Goldman is parading its ignorance about the basic facts of
the Indian economy, and it also exposes its eagerness to mess
around with India's domestic politics," Commerce Minister Anand
Sharma told the Economic Times.
ROW OVER OPINION POLLS
Congress has also been stung by polls showing it may be
hammered in the national election, with one survey showing it
may win just 102 of the 543 parliamentary seats at stake, its
worst performance ever. The party has urged a ban on opinion
polls, arguing that they can be "doctored by vested interests".
It has also launched a series of attacks on Modi: in an
interview with Reuters, a senior cabinet minister compared his
rise to the emergence of Nazi Germany's Third Reich.
Critics have long sought to brand the Hindu nationalist
leader a fascist and blame him for anti-Muslim riots in 2002
that killed at least 1,000 people in Gujarat. Modi denies
wrongdoing and a Supreme Court probe found no evidence to
prosecute him.
Surveys have shown that Rahul Gandhi, the young scion of the
Nehru-Gandhi family that has dominated Indian politics since
independence in 1947, has so far failed to electrify voters.
"They have given up the battle. They know they have no
future," BJP spokeswoman Meenakshi Lekhi said of Congress.
For all its confidence, the BJP is expected to emerge from
next year's election far short of the parliamentary majority
required to rule. Modi could find it tough to win around allies
to form a working coalition, Ganguli said.
The local polls kick off on Monday in Chhattisgarh, where
the battle is expected to be closely fought. Surveys suggest the
BJP will retain power in the central state of Madhya Pradesh,
and wrest control of the desert state of Rajasthan from
Congress. A small north-eastern state, Mizoram, is also going to
the polls.
Security will be tight during the staggered elections,
especially after several small bombs killed six people at a Modi
rally last month. In Chhattisgarh, long plagued by a Maoist
insurgency, police said several improvised explosive devices
were recovered in the run-up to voting.
