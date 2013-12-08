India's Congress party was headed for a bruising defeat in key state elections, including in the capital, early results showed on Sunday, underlining the struggle it will face to cling to power in a national election due by next May in the world's largest democracy. Below is a list of stories related to the elections. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > Dynasty's Congress party punished in Indian state elections > Anti-corruption crusader stuns Indian politics with election surge > Rubble-strewn Connaught Place mirrors ruling party's election struggle > "Cyber-Hindus" - India's new breed of political activists > In the Gandhi political bastion, rural poor eye Modi's promise > State examines snooping allegation against PM candidate Modi EARLIER > Biting the hand that feeds: small towns favour opposition > "Common Man" aims to sweep out the grand old parties > Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds steam > Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland > INTERVIEW-Minister likens rise of PM candidate Modi to Third Reich > India throws rings of protection around divisive candidate Modi (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)