India's ruling Congress Party has suffered a bruising defeat in key state elections, including in the capital, underlining the uphill struggle it faces to hold on to power in a national election due by next May in the world's largest democracy. Below is a list of stories related to the elections. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > Disarray in India's ruling party after poll drubbing > Dynasty's Congress party punished in Indian state elections > Anti-corruption crusader stuns Indian politics with election surge > India's ruling party stumbles as Modi marches on IN-DEPTH STORIES > "Cyber-Hindus" - India's new breed of political activists > SPECIAL REPORT - The remaking of Narendra Modi > Biting the hand that feeds: small towns favour opposition > India throws rings of protection around divisive candidate Modi > Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)