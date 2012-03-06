NEW DELHI, March 6 India's Congress party
was trailing in fourth place as counting of votes got underway
in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a stunning blow to Rahul Gandhi who
had staked his political future on reviving his party's fortunes
in the populous northern state.
"It's baffling if this is true," Congress spokesman Abhishek
Manu Singhvi said as partial results showed his party was likely
to fall far short of the 120 seats it predicted it would win in
the state's 403-seat legislative assembly.
"I still don't believe the trends."
With results in for 321 seats, Congress and a regional ally
had won just 40.
Congress also looked set to lose in the states of Punjab and
Uttarakhand, but were leading the seat tally in two smaller
states that also went to the polls over the last month, Manipur
and Goa.
The leftist Samajwadi Party (SP) looked set to win by far
the largest number of seats in Uttar Pradesh, a state that with
200 million people has a larger population than Brazil. This
could mean a return to power for Mulayam Singh Yadav and the
ouster of flamboyant low-caste leader Mayawati as chief minister
of the state.
Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has ruled
India for most of its 65 years of independence, campaigned
tirelessly to revive his centre-left party in a politically
crucial state where it has not held power for 22 years.
Congress, which heads the federal coalition government, won
only 22 of Uttar Pradesh's assembly seat in the last poll.
The party's setbacks in Uttar Pradesh and the other states
could make it harder for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's already
weakened coalition government to pursue reforms that could shore
up economic growth, which has slipped below 7 percent.
Congress spokesman Singhvi strenuously defended Gandhi's
electioneering despite the disappointing results.
"Not even Rahul Gandhi's worst enemies, political or
otherwise, suggest that his leadership was lacking. He was
outstanding," he said. "He's gone to every nook and cranny, he's
provided the spirit, the euphoria, the leadership - if it
doesn't translate, then it doesn't translate."
(Writing by John Chalmers; Additional reporting by Annie
Banerji; Editing by John Mair)