India is due to announce results of five state elections on Sunday, a test of support for the Congress party that has led the national government since 2004, ahead of general elections in the world's largest democracy next year. Below is a list of stories related to the elections. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > Exit polls see gains for India's opposition in key state elections > Rubble-strewn Connaught Place mirrors ruling party's election struggle > "Cyber-Hindus" - India's new breed of political activists > In the Gandhi political bastion, rural poor eye Modi's promise > State examines snooping allegation against PM candidate Modi EARLIER > Congress party goes into election warm-up on the backfoot > Biting the hand that feeds: small towns favour opposition > Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds steam > Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland > INTERVIEW-Minister likens rise of PM candidate Modi to Third Reich > Ruling party seeks opinion poll curbs after gloomy ratings > India throws rings of protection around divisive candidate Modi > "Common Man" aims to sweep out the grand old parties (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)