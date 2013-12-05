India is due to announce results of five state elections on Sunday, a test of support for the
Congress party that has led the national government since 2004, ahead of general elections in
the world's largest democracy next year.
LATEST
> Exit polls see gains for India's opposition in key state elections
> Rubble-strewn Connaught Place mirrors ruling party's election struggle
> "Cyber-Hindus" - India's new breed of political activists
> In the Gandhi political bastion, rural poor eye Modi's promise
> State examines snooping allegation against PM candidate Modi
EARLIER
> Congress party goes into election warm-up on the backfoot
> Biting the hand that feeds: small towns favour opposition
> Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds steam
> Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland
> INTERVIEW-Minister likens rise of PM candidate Modi to Third Reich
> Ruling party seeks opinion poll curbs after gloomy ratings
> India throws rings of protection around divisive candidate Modi
> "Common Man" aims to sweep out the grand old parties
(Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)