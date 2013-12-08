BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
India's Congress party was headed for a bruising defeat in key state elections, including in the capital, early results showed on Sunday, underlining the struggle it will face to cling to power in a national election due by next May in the world's largest democracy. Below is a list of stories related to the elections. Please double-click on the square brackets: LATEST > Dynasty's Congress party punished in Indian state elections > Anti-corruption crusader stuns Indian politics with election surge > Rubble-strewn Connaught Place mirrors ruling party's election struggle > "Cyber-Hindus" - India's new breed of political activists > In the Gandhi political bastion, rural poor eye Modi's promise > State examines snooping allegation against PM candidate Modi EARLIER > Biting the hand that feeds: small towns favour opposition > "Common Man" aims to sweep out the grand old parties > Indians flock to opposition leader Modi as campaign builds steam > Modi campaign stirs religious divide in India's heartland > INTERVIEW-Minister likens rise of PM candidate Modi to Third Reich > India throws rings of protection around divisive candidate Modi (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-