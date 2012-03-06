NEW DELHI, March 6 India's Congress party
was trailing in fourth place as counting of votes got underway
in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a stunning blow to Rahul Gandhi who
had staked his political future on reviving his party's fortunes
in the populous northern state.
Following are reactions to the results in Uttar Pradesh and
other four states, just a week before the unveiling of India's
2012/13 budget:
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ANAND RATHI SECURITIES
"Our sense is that it will be very difficult for the
Samajwadi Party to form a government without outside support
from the Congress, and if that happens, the Congress is likely
to continue to get the support of the Samajwadi Party at the
centre.
"That will ease the constraint on the UPA (United
Progressive Alliance) government of always giving in to demand
of allies like the Trinamool Congress. We can expect the budget
to be slightly more reformist as compared to what was expected.
"I think for the next one year, the UPA government can take
a more categorical stance, which is slightly positive for the
reform agenda."
RADHIKA RAO, ECONOMIST, FORECAST PTE IN SINGAPORE
"Early indications that the centre ruling party Congress has
fared poorly in the crucial U.P. (Uttar Pradesh) assembly
elections pose fresh headwinds for the administration, with an
anti-incumbent wave likely at play (at the centre).
"The poor showing also signals that the masses are
demoralised by delay in reforms, price pressures and string of
corruption cases in recent months.
"Against this backdrop, there is a risk that the government
might opt for a more populist budget and rethink any possible
decisions to trim subsidies, which might hurt their support base
at the grassroot level.
"The coalition administration will be hard at work in the
run-up to the parliamentary elections in next two years, with
odds skewed for another overshoot in FY13 fiscal deficit, at
least over 5.0% of GDP."
D.S. RAWAT, SECRETARY GENERAL OF THE ASSOCIATED CHAMBERS OF
COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF INDIA (ASSOCHAM)
"Surely, it is a huge setback to the youth leader (Rahul
Gandhi) as the Congress party has been at the forefront of the
government. Because Rahul Gandhi has been projected as a leader,
he must take the responsibility and ensure that pro-people
reforms are implemented now.
"Congress' image has been badly dented by the corruption
scams. They had not been pushing the reforms process for the
last two years. People are affected by inflation also."
SRIVIDYA RAJESH, FUND MANAGER AT SUNDARAM BNP PARIBAS ASSET
MANAGEMENT IN CHENNAI
"As long as Congress and SP (Samajwadi Party) are together
in UP (Uttar Pradesh), it will be fine for Congress. The biggest
thing is that a hung parliament is avoided. It all depends on
how much dependence SP is going to have on Congress. If they get
an absolute majority, then I think it will be a little difficult
to expect too much reforms."
For Congress, it's not as negative as it looks to be. The
market is happy that SP will be dependent on Congress, which
might help the government pass reforms and positive economic
policies."
AMULYA GANGULI, POLITICAL ANALYST
"It has been a disaster for the Congress, it's an even
bigger disaster for Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family."
"They were banking on success in these elections, hoping to
get at least four out of five states. It has gone exactly the
opposite way. It shows that there is no charisma left in the
Gandhi family.
"The tricks that Rahul played -- tearing up manifestos,
cobbling together the most backward castes -- has not helped.
The party played all its cards very crudely and wrongly. The
blame has to borne by the Gandhi family and Rahul himself."
ARUN KEJRIWAL, STRATEGIST AT MUMBAI-BASED ADVISORY KRIS
"It's time for Congress to perform or perish."
"If this budget doesn't give any direction to the economy,
Congress is likely to find itself in a mess in 2014, because
next year's budget would be too late to do anything substantial
for the economy."
N.R. BHANUMURTHY, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC FINANCE AND
POLICY
"Following the state assembly election results, the
unpopular reforms might be postponed to some extent like FDI in
retail and deregulation of diesel prices.
"It breaks the confidence of the government. Still it can go
ahead in the budget by taking measures to contain inflationary
pressures, which could be building up again. The fiscal deficit
is already out of hand. There is no other option but to contain
it."
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury, Sanjeev Choudhary, Annie
Banerji, Anurag Kotoky and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)