MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian castings and pipe
maker Electrosteel Castings Ltd is planning to raise
1.2 billion rupees via private placement of 5-year bonds at
10.50 percent, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.
The bond has a staggered maturity in the third, fourth and
fifth year and has a put/call option at the end of the third
year, the document showed.
The issue, rated AA by CRISIL, is tentatively scheduled to
open on Feb. 8, the document showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)