MUMBAI, Feb 2 Indian castings and pipe maker Electrosteel Castings Ltd is planning to raise 1.2 billion rupees via private placement of 5-year bonds at 10.50 percent, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed. The bond has a staggered maturity in the third, fourth and fifth year and has a put/call option at the end of the third year, the document showed. The issue, rated AA by CRISIL, is tentatively scheduled to open on Feb. 8, the document showed.