By Nidhi Verma
| NEW DELHI, July 8
NEW DELHI, July 8 India is in talks to lease
part of its planned strategic storage to United Arab Emirates'
state oil company ADNOC, two government sources said, as New
Delhi moves to protect its economy against crude price shocks
and supply disruptions.
India, the world's fourth largest oil consumer, imports
about 80 percent of its oil needs and is building emergency
storage capacity to hedge against energy security risks.
India had initially planned to fill the oil storage without
overseas participation, but it is now drawn to deals similar to
those that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) struck
earlier with Japan and South Korea.
Such a deal would take into account India's growing role as
a regional refining hub. The South Asian nation imports around
16 million tonnes of crude a month - more than it consumes - and
exports about a third of that as refined products.
"Final details of the plan are yet to be worked out but they
(ADNOC) have said they can take up to 2 million tonnes
capacity," said one of the sources, referring to a recent
meeting between ADNOC representatives and Indian officials.
This source said Kuwait had also shown interest in leasing
part of the Indian storage space but that "talks with ADNOC are
at an advanced stage".
Still, it is not clear when any deal with ADNOC might be
finalised. The second government source said a final deal with
ADNOC hinges on tax breaks - including issues such as abolishing
state entry taxes - and permission to re-export cargoes.
An ADNOC source had no comment. The state company does not
have an official spokesperson.
India's planned oil storages sites at Mangalore and Padur in
Karnataka on the southwestern coast and Vizag in Andhra Pradesh
on the eastern seaboard would together be able to hold 5.3
million tonnes or about 39 million barrels of oil.
That would be sufficient to cover about 10 days of domestic
Indian consumption.
The International Energy Agency in comparison requires its
29 member nations to hold stocks equivalent to at least 90 days
of net imports. At the end of March 2014, IEA stores totalled
4.1 billion barrels, or about 44 days of total global demand, it
said in a June report.
ADNOC last year leased space to store six million barrels of
oil in south Korea. South Korea has the first rights to the
stored crude in case of emergency, while the deal allows ADNOC
to move cargoes around the region to meet any shift in demand.
"If we think there is an emergency we will draw down from
the reserves and pay ADNOC the official selling price prevailing
at the time of withdrawal," said the second Indian government
source, adding that ADNOC could sell its crude to local refiners
as well.
ADNOC was the fifth biggest crude supplier to India last
year, according to Reuters data.
The government sources said a 1.33 million tonne storage
facility at Vizag in Andhra Pradesh would be ready by September.
The 1.5 million tonne Mangalore facility and 2.5 million tonnes
unit at Padur in Karnataka are to be completed by mid-2015.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals will use 0.3
million tonnes each of the available storage capacities at the
Vizag and Mangalore sites, respectively.
